    • LIVING

    Daniel Craig To Play James Bond One Last Time In 2019

    Does this news leave you feeling shaken, or stirred?

    08/16/2017 11:20 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    (PHOTO/Michael Sohn/AP File)
    Daniel Craig poses for the media as he arrives for the German premiere of the James Bond movie 'Spectre' in Berlin, Germany. (PHOTO/Michael Sohn/AP File)

    LONDON — Daniel Craig has delayed the spectre of retirement as 007.

    The British actor has confirmed, as widely expected, that he'll play James Bond in the franchise's 25th film due out in November 2019.

    The 49-year old actor told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night's "Late Show" that it will likely be his last time playing 007, and that he hopes to "go out on a high note." Craig has played Bond four times — "Casino Royale," ''Quantum Of Solace," ''Skyfall" and "Spectre."

    He had previously suggested he wasn't at all that interested being Bond again, saying in 2015 he would rather slash his wrists.

    He told Colbert he "couldn't be happier" to reprise the role.

    MORE:daniel craigdaniel craig bond 2019daniel craig james bonddaniel craig last bondEntertainmentInternationaljames bondjames bond daniel craigliving