    Ryan Reynolds, 'Deadpool 2' Director Lead Moment Of Silence For Stuntwoman Joi 'SJ' Harris

    The Vancouver-born star can be seen bowing his head along with the rest of the crew, before production resumed.

    08/16/2017 18:08 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    (Darryl Dyck/CP)
    A man walks through a film set for the movie "Deadpool 2" in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, August 15, 2017. (PHOTO: Darryl Dyck/CP)

    VANCOUVER — "Deadpool 2" star Ryan Reynolds and director David Leitch led a moment of silence on the film's set Wednesday to honour the stuntwoman killed in a crash during production earlier this week.

    Filming for the Marvel Comics superhero film resumed 48 hours after Joi (SJ) Harris died on the set in downtown Vancouver on Monday.

    A grainy video posted on TMZ's website Wednesday showed a group, identified as the "Deadpool 2" crew and Vancouver-born Reynolds, bowing their heads in a moment of silence.

    Witnesses said Harris appeared to lose control of her motorcycle while filming outside the Vancouver Convention Centre and crashed through a ground floor window of a nearby office building.

    The BC Coroners Service said she died at the scene.

    The 40-year-old New York resident described herself on her website as the "first licensed African-American woman in U.S. history to actively compete in (American Motorcyclist Association) sanctioned, motorcycle road racing events."

    Her friends described her as a pioneering motorcycle road racer who lived her life to the fullest.

    "She was fearless and relentless in her pursuit of her dream, to ride as a motorsports professional," said a statement posted on Harris's Facebook page Tuesday.

    "She was living her dream, when her life was suddenly cut short while filming as a stunt rider. She will be dearly missed by her race fans all over the world."

