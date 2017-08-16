Tegan And Sara Respond To Taylor Swift Lawsuit By Sharing Sexual Harassment Story

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, a jury found that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host after hearing testimony from the singer and her mom, Andrea, detailing the sexual harassment.

In a statement, Swift thanked her attorneys "for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault."

"My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard," she continued.

Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara heard her loud and clear.

On Tuesday, Tegan took to the band's Twitter page and posted a series of tweets detailing an incident of sexual harassment they faced while on a live radio show in 2005.

In 2005 a Radio DJ at a reputable station asked if we commit incest ... on live radio. The transcript of this lived online for years. — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) August 15, 2017

As a band we've sometimes ignored sexism, harassment, non consensual flirting + homophobia aimed at us...too embarrassed to call it out. — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) August 15, 2017

Writing this in response to a Jury siding with Taylor Swift in her groping lawsuit against a radio DJ who inappropriately touched her. — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) August 15, 2017

Even someone as powerful as @taylorswift13 lives within a system that pushes women to just ignore or put up with this fucked up behavior. — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) August 15, 2017

Worth noting it was a woman who asked about the incest live on air. It was like getting the wind kicked out of you. I shook for a full day. — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) August 15, 2017

Even if most of us haven't been asked if we commit incest, Tegan's story of sexual harassment is all too familiar to women, who have been socialized to be polite even when we're uncomfortable.

Even someone as powerful as [Taylor Swift] lives within a system that pushes women to just ignore or put up with this fucked up behaviour.

Andrea Swift touched upon this in her testimony, noting that she felt like a failure as a parent because she raised her daughter to be be polite, no matter the circumstance.

As Andrea noted in her testimony, Taylor said "Thank you" to then-DJ David Mueller after he slipped his hand under her skirt and grabbed her ass.

"[Taylor] couldn't believe that after the incident, she thanked him for being there," Andrea said on the stand. "She said 'Thank you.' It was destroying her. It made me question why, as a parent, I had encouraged her to be so polite."

It was destroying her. It made me question why, as a parent, I had encouraged her to be so polite.

Although it's infuriating that this happened to Taylor, the silver lining is that her testimony is already making others, like Tegan, come forward with their stories of sexual harassment.

Fans of Tegan and Sara tweeted their support and thanked Tegan for sharing her story.

Calling them out though is hard, that's why shining a light onto it is important, to perhaps give other the courage to do so as well. — Rudolph de Wet (@rudolphdwet) August 15, 2017

So sorry for the years you had to endure of this behavior 😔 — 😎 (@andrijeaa) August 15, 2017

That is sad' sorry to hear that' it should definitely not happen, sometimes you have to call a spade a spade, we are here for you 🇨🇦💙⭐️ — Paul Pagliericci (@kool1051) August 15, 2017

Never be embarrassed to stand up for yourself. We all proud of you. — Kainey Cates (@K_TheBean) August 15, 2017

Thank you for using your platform to speak up on issues like this. Female artists/musicians have to deal with so much sexism — 🇬🇧TnSMOM🏳️‍🌈 (@TeganEffect) August 15, 2017

I have an enormous amount of undying respect for you both. You inspire me to push forward everyday and challenge those who challenge me — hannah (@sainthoodswift) August 15, 2017

Hopefully, Tegan's story will encourage other women to speak out if they've been harassed or abused, because there's nothing to be ashamed of.

Also on HuffPost: