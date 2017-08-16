All Sections
    • LIVING

    Tegan And Sara Respond To Taylor Swift Lawsuit By Sharing Sexual Harassment Story

    Many women will be able to relate.

    08/16/2017 10:44 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    Mario Anzuoni / Reuters

    On Monday, a jury found that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host after hearing testimony from the singer and her mom, Andrea, detailing the sexual harassment.

    In a statement, Swift thanked her attorneys "for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault."

    "My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard," she continued.

    Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara heard her loud and clear.

    On Tuesday, Tegan took to the band's Twitter page and posted a series of tweets detailing an incident of sexual harassment they faced while on a live radio show in 2005.

    Even if most of us haven't been asked if we commit incest, Tegan's story of sexual harassment is all too familiar to women, who have been socialized to be polite even when we're uncomfortable.

    Even someone as powerful as [Taylor Swift] lives within a system that pushes women to just ignore or put up with this fucked up behaviour.

    Andrea Swift touched upon this in her testimony, noting that she felt like a failure as a parent because she raised her daughter to be be polite, no matter the circumstance.

    As Andrea noted in her testimony, Taylor said "Thank you" to then-DJ David Mueller after he slipped his hand under her skirt and grabbed her ass.

    "[Taylor] couldn't believe that after the incident, she thanked him for being there," Andrea said on the stand. "She said 'Thank you.' It was destroying her. It made me question why, as a parent, I had encouraged her to be so polite."

    It was destroying her. It made me question why, as a parent, I had encouraged her to be so polite.

    Although it's infuriating that this happened to Taylor, the silver lining is that her testimony is already making others, like Tegan, come forward with their stories of sexual harassment.

    Fans of Tegan and Sara tweeted their support and thanked Tegan for sharing her story.

    Hopefully, Tegan's story will encourage other women to speak out if they've been harassed or abused, because there's nothing to be ashamed of.

    MORE:Livingsexual harassmenttaylor swifttaylor swift sexual harassmenttaylor swift trialtegan and sarategan and sara sexual harassment