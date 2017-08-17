Pink Pumps Breast Milk In A Bathroom, Moms Everywhere Relate

ADVERTISEMENT

It doesn't matter where you are or what you're doing — if you have to pump, you have to pump.

Pink, who hasn't been shy about showing the, well, messier side of new motherhood over the past few months, proved that point yet again with an Instagram picture from a London bathroom with the title "And now this #pumpupthejams#mombreak."

And now this #pumpupthejams #mombreak A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

The singer is on tour in Europe and brought her family along because, well, as a breastfeeding momma, what else is she supposed to do?

Pink and husband Carey Hart, along with their six-year-old daughter Willow and eight-month-old baby boy Jameson, have been travelling across the continent, and it seems like quite a few parenting milestones could be happening overseas.

"Cheers Budapest we're coming for ya's #happyday taking bets: will willow lose her first tooth in Budapest, Berlin, or London?" she asked Instagram at the beginning of August.

Cheers Budapest we're coming for ya's #happyday taking bets: will willow lose her first tooth in Budapest, Berlin, or London? A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 6, 2017 at 2:31am PDT

Plenty of people are applauding Pink for her many breastfeeding photos, thanking her for bringing out into the open what so many mothers do on a day-to-day basis, like pump in public bathrooms or cover up their kids in an uncomfortable manner while they nurse.

Over the past few months, Pink has taken her personal snaps to a whole new level, showing decidedly relatable situations from her life that remind us that no one, including rock stars, is immune from the work of being a parent.

Dinner time A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jul 16, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Mind you, the bathroom in which Pink was pumping didn't look like it was giving her too much hardship (we imagine it was in a hotel room somewhere), but that doesn't exactly make it comfortable.

Of course, the definition of "comfort" changes when you become a parent. And on that note, there was one hashtag that made us giggle: "#mombreak." After all, who hasn't used pumping as an excuse to get away from it all at least once? 😉

Pink, you've certainly earned it.

Also on HuffPost: