All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING

    Shania Twain To Tour North America In 2018, And She'll Hit 10 Canadian Cities

    Farewell tour? That's so 2015.

    08/17/2017 16:49 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    Charles Sykes/CP/AP, Invision
    Shania Twain performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza in New York on June 16, 2017.

    TORONTO — Shania Twain has announced plans for a 2018 tour.

    The Canadian country-pop superstar will first stop in Tacoma, Wash., on May 3 and will perform through the rest of the summer.

    The tour ends Aug. 4 in Las Vegas.

    Canadian stops include Vancouver (May 5, May 6), Edmonton (May 9, May 10), Saskatoon (May 12), Winnipeg (May 13), Ottawa (June 25), Montreal (June 26), Quebec (June 28), Hamilton (July 1), London, Ont., (July 3, July 4) and Toronto (July 6, July 7).

    This is the Timmins, Ont.-raised singer-songwriter's first tour since 2015.

    It's in support of her upcoming album "Now," due out Sept. 29 with the recently released single "Life's About to Get Good."

    Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 25.

    Also on HuffPost:

    Shania Twain Style

    MORE:EntertainmentLivingMusicshania twainshania twain 2018 tourshania twain farewell tourshania twain tourshania twain tour canadashania twain tour tickets