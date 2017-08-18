All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Great Boots For Fall 2017: 20 Options That'll Add Style To Your Feet

    There goes our fall fashion budget.

    08/22/2017 15:39 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    cokacoka via Getty Images

    Yes, it's still officially summer, but thoughts of fall have us like:

    And although we're still having plenty of fun wearing dresses, crop tops and sandals, secretly we can't wait to put our polished toes back into some chic fall boots.

    Shopping for boots is one our favourite fall activities, and this season is no different.

    Some of the biggest fall 2017 boot trends include the sock boot (seriously), sparkle, and slouch, on top of the classics like the riding boot and the bootie.

    So if you're thinking of raiding your local shoe store in search of the perfect fall 2017 boot, here are some ideas:

    HuffPost

    Boots For Fall 2017

    MORE:bootsboots fall 2017boots for fallfall bootsfall boots 2017Style