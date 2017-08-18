Men Care About Their Hair A Lot More Than We Think

ADVERTISEMENT

Beauty may be a largely female-focused industry, but a new survey has revealed that men are also very attached to their looks — particularly when it comes to their hair.

According to the 'Dove Men+Care 2017 Men's Hair Census', eight out of 10 men in the U.S. see their crowning glory as a reflection of their personal style, and as something that helps them look both masculine and professional. Six out of 10 wish they had healthier-looking hair, while one out of five men even admitted to feeling jealous of a friend's hair.

When it comes to style preferences, seven out of 10 of the men surveyed said they wished the controversial 'man bun' would disappear for good, while a whopping 90 per cent admitted to touching up their hairstyle in the mirror at least once a day.

In terms of styling products, gel, pomade and even hair spray were revealed to be the tools of choice for 60 per cent of the respondents. But perhaps the most surprising revelation of all was that one in five men would give up drinking for a month if it meant having stronger and healthier hair.

W. Kamau Bell partnered with Dove Men+Care to unveil the 'Dove Men+Care 2017 Men's Hair Census.'

The census saw the beauty giant Dove's male-only line Dove Men+Care team up with comedian W. Kamau Bell to quiz men in all 50 U.S. states about their relationship with their manes.

"Hair is a big part of my identity and the Census really proves how, as a culture, guys are putting an importance on the look and style of their hair," said Bell in a statement. "I was surprised that men from all walks of life held hair in such a high regard, and yet reflect their identity through hair in many different ways."

The conversation around male grooming has become a hot topic recently, with an increased awareness and availability of speciality beauty products for men. Clinique's Sonic System Deep Cleansing Brush, brewery Carlsberg's shampoo, conditioner and body lotion trio, and Dove Men+Care's beauty bars are just some of the high-profile launches that have helped drive the market over the last few years.

