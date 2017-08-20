A protest showing opposition to a far-right demonstration in Quebec City was declared illegal on Sunday as things got violent.

Quebec City police in riot gear clashed with protesters on Sunday as a counter demonstration that was organized in opposition to a planned right-wing event turned violent.

Several hundred people gathered around a building to oppose a gathering planned by La Meute, a group considered close to the far right.

Masked members of the counter protest could be seen throwing beer bottles at police officers who were trying to keep them away from the building where some of the La Meute protesters had taken refuge.

Protesters throw wine bottles during a demonstration against a planned march by far-right group #LaMeute in Quebec City #manifencours pic.twitter.com/IbIAruIp6R — Montreal Gazette (@mtlgazette) August 20, 2017

Fireworks were thrown and smoke bombs were placed in garbage cans as other clashes between police and demonstrators took place on nearby streets.

Police said on Twitter that the event was eventually declared illegal due to "acts of violence and vandalism.''

While the situation seemed to have calmed down by 3 p.m., tensions flared an hour later.

The group was there to counter a rally organized by right-wing groups who are opposed to the flow of asylum seekers crossing the border from the United States.

There were tense stand-offs between the two groups.

"You're all over the Internet," one masked demonstrator told a woman supporting La Meute. "Everyone knows that you're a f***ing Nazi."

Tense scenes Quebec City. Antifa confront La Meute supporter pic.twitter.com/am2UGFOAAD — Jonathan Montpetit (@jonmontpetit) August 20, 2017

La Meute said earlier this week that their gathering was to protest the policies of the federal and Quebec governments in the face of "the scourge of illegal immigration'' and to call for more resources for officials at the border.

The counter-protest was organized by anti-fascist and pro-refugee groups after at least two Quebecers were identified participating in a white supremacist rally earlier this month in Charlottesville, Va.

'Respect must be the norm'

One of them, outed as a member of La Meute, was suspended from the group pending an investigation.

Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard took to social media to condemn what he called the "violence and intimidation'' of the situation.

"We are living in a democracy where respect must be the norm and not the exception,'' he wrote on his Twitter account.

With a file from Emma Paling

