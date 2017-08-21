ADVERTISEMENT

GIBSONS, B.C. — Police say a black bear has been put down after it broke into a home and terrified a family in Gibsons, B.C.

Sunshine Coast RCMP say Elery Froude was home with her two sons and a family friend on Saturday evening when an adult male bear wandered in through the sliding glass door.

The bear roamed through the house, going into most of the rooms and drooling on the dining room table while Froude locked herself in a bedroom with her children.

Police say her friend yelled, banged pots and shook chairs at the animal before punching it in the nose, which made the bear retreat outside.

The bear then began pawing and chewing at the screen door until police arrived and scared it into the bushes with air horns and other methods.

RCMP say conservation officers later put down the bear, which weighed about 115 kilograms, after determining it lacked a fear of humans.

