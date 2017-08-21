Madonna's 59th Birthday Is An Awesome Chance To Get All Her Kids Together

Madonna turned 59 last week — we'll let that sink in for a minute, because Madonna is 59 — and being the superstar that she is, she threw herself a heck of a party.
Taking place in Lecce, Italy, the gypsy-themed bash included dance performances by local artists, and yes, a little grooving by the Material Girl herself.
But what really made our hearts sing with delight was the picture Madonna posted on her Instagram of herself with all six of her children, the first time she's shared such a family portrait, according to People.
The kids, clockwise from top left, are Rocco, 17, David, 11, Mercy James, 11, twins Estere and Stella, 4, and Lourdes, 20. And fun fact — Madonna also has a fur baby named Gypsy that she got for her birthday two years ago.
If you haven't spent time on Madonna's Instagram page, you might be surprised to discover it's a family-friendly affair, with tons of videos and pictures of her kids hanging out together, doing things normal kids do like swimming and dancing (albeit in super luxe pools and studios).
And as for gifts, Madonna was asking for one thing and one thing only this year — donations to Raising Malawi, her children's charity in the African country where four of her children were born.
Celebrate my birthday by helping @RaisingMalawi give the gift of health and happiness to kids in Malawi!!! Support the #stocktheward campaign through link in bio. In July alone, the surgery team performed 78 life-saving operations. Thanks to all of you, the Mercy James Centre is up -- now let's keeping it running and #stocktheward!!! Are You With Me?? 🎉🎊🎂💫 🙏
Specifically, she asked people to #stocktheward, giving supplies to the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, the country's first-ever pediatric surgery and intensive care centre, which the charity helped build.
"I met Mercy soon after I met my son David, but they were living in different orphanages. David was in Mchinji in Home of Hope, and Mercy was here in Blantyre at Kondanani. Mercy was suffering from malaria and David from pneumonia," Madonna told the crowd at the opening event.
"And when I held each of them in my arms, I whispered in their ears that I would look after them. And I promised them that they would grow up into strong and healthy adults."
It looks like she's keeping her promise, for all her children.