    • PARENTS

    Madonna's 59th Birthday Is An Awesome Chance To Get All Her Kids Together

    Look how grown up they are!

    08/21/2017 12:44 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago
    AFP/Getty Images
    Madonna rests her head on the shoulder of her son David Banda during the opening ceremony of the Mercy James Children's Hospital at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, on July 11, 2017. (AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

    Madonna turned 59 last week — we'll let that sink in for a minute, because Madonna is 59 — and being the superstar that she is, she threw herself a heck of a party.

    Taking place in Lecce, Italy, the gypsy-themed bash included dance performances by local artists, and yes, a little grooving by the Material Girl herself.

    But what really made our hearts sing with delight was the picture Madonna posted on her Instagram of herself with all six of her children, the first time she's shared such a family portrait, according to People.

    Birthday 🎉🎂🎈🇮🇹♥️

    A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

    The kids, clockwise from top left, are Rocco, 17, David, 11, Mercy James, 11, twins Estere and Stella, 4, and Lourdes, 20. And fun fact — Madonna also has a fur baby named Gypsy that she got for her birthday two years ago.

    If you haven't spent time on Madonna's Instagram page, you might be surprised to discover it's a family-friendly affair, with tons of videos and pictures of her kids hanging out together, doing things normal kids do like swimming and dancing (albeit in super luxe pools and studios).

    And as for gifts, Madonna was asking for one thing and one thing only this year — donations to Raising Malawi, her children's charity in the African country where four of her children were born.

    Specifically, she asked people to #stocktheward, giving supplies to the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, the country's first-ever pediatric surgery and intensive care centre, which the charity helped build.

    "I met Mercy soon after I met my son David, but they were living in different orphanages. David was in Mchinji in Home of Hope, and Mercy was here in Blantyre at Kondanani. Mercy was suffering from malaria and David from pneumonia," Madonna told the crowd at the opening event.

    "And when I held each of them in my arms, I whispered in their ears that I would look after them. And I promised them that they would grow up into strong and healthy adults."

    It looks like she's keeping her promise, for all her children.

