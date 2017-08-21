ADVERTISEMENT

If you're getting married this year, you've undoubtedly already planned what you're wearing, the catering, the flavour of the cake you'll be eating, and where you're going for your honeymoon.

But if you haven't figured out all the details (or you're getting hitched next year and would welcome some inspiration), Pinterest has released the top wedding trends of 2017, and the ideas are, obviously, very Pinterest-y.

"The new direction of nuptials in 2017 is all about personalization and having fun, from printed bridesmaid dresses in lieu of mismatched solids, to the taco bar riff on family-style buffets," states Pinterest in their 2017 wedding report.

Ladies, it's time to get pinning.

Natural hair

RIP hard-to-maintain updos. This year is all about letting your natural hair shine, allowing you to focus on your special day without worrying about whether your hair is still in place.

Pinterest

Off-the-shoulder dresses

Off-the-shoulder styles have been huge this summer and last, and the trend has finally made its way to bridal. So what are you waiting for? Show off those gorgeous shoulders!

Pinterest

Taco bars

Are you having a casual affair rather than a sit-down dinner? When it comes to catering, taco bars are huge in 2017, with guests being able to build their own tacos for a tasty DIY dinner alternative.

Pinterest

Food and drink pairings

According to search volume on Pinterest, couples are also ditching the traditional cocktail hour and serving delicious food and drink pairings. Think sliders that comes with shots of beer, or oysters with sparkling wine. Mmmm.

Pinterest

Tattoos

Couples take a vow of "forever" so why not commemorate your marriage with a tattoo? According to Pinterest, more and more couples are getting inked with their wedding date, wedding bands, and their bouquets. So romantic, right?

Pinterest

Mountain destinations

For couples who choose to elope, outdoor, mountainside destinations (such as the Pacific Northwest) are the locations of choice. Even if you're having a traditional wedding, a beautiful mountainside backdrop is super romantic.

Pinterest

Pink

If you haven't noticed, pink is huge right now (hi, millennial pink!) and couples are using the gorgeous colour in their nuptials. From invitations to dresses to décor, and in all shades from dusty rose to candy floss, the colour isn't going away anytime soon.

Pinterest

Fall weddings

Not only is it usually cheaper to hold a wedding in the fall, but autumn makes for a gorgeous backdrop (think of the photos!). More couples are ditching the traditional spring/summer wedding in favour of a beautiful autumn wedding.

Pinterest

Statement accessories

Yes, it's all about the dress, but brides are also paying attention to their accessories, in particular, statement earrings. Why settle for just caring about your gown when you can have fun with jewelry, too?

Pinterest

Greek honeymoon

Santorini, a gorgeous Greek island, has always been a place for lovers, and it's seeing a resurgence in honeymooners once again. From the beautiful white-and-blue architecture to the rugged landscape, and the view of the Aegean Sea, the spot is the perfect getaway from your busy life.

Pinterest

Drip cakes

Buh-bye naked cakes! This year is all about the drip cake, which can pair well with basically any type of wedding, whether it's black tie or at a camp site.

Pinterest

Also on HuffPost: