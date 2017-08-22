All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    Canada's Legal Pot Plan Should Recognize 'Systemic Racism' Of Status Quo: Greg Fergus

    Greg Fergus says it's led to the black community being targeted unfairly.

    08/22/2017 14:41 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press
    Greg Fergus speaks during a press conference in Ottawa on Sept. 12, 2015.

    OTTAWA — Liberal MP Greg Fergus says the plan to legalize marijuana should take into account the fact that the black community has been disproportionately criminalized for using the drug.

    Fergus, who chairs the Liberal black caucus, says he does not think this is because people in the black community are more likely to consume cannabis, but because "systemic racism" has meant the community has been targeted unfairly.

    The MP says he and other African-Canadian leaders gathered in Ottawa this week want to reach out to both the government and the community to discuss the economic and social justice impacts of the proposed legislation.

    He says he found it shocking to see the racism and hatred expressed by white supremacists who marched earlier this month in Virginia, but hopes that those voices are in the minority.

    The leaders also discussed the need for more data on race across all levels of government, the importance of seeking allies outside their communities and efforts to adopt the UN's International Decade for People of African Descent.

    Also On HuffPost:

    Trudeau Government's Broken Promises (So Far)

    MORE:canada legal potcanada marijuanagreg fergusnewsPolitics