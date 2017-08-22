All Sections
    • NEWS

    Canadian Hiker Gerald Gabon's Body Found Along Appalachian Trail

    He was 55.

    08/22/2017 12:23 EDT | Updated 46 minutes ago

    WYMAN TOWNSHIP, Maine — Authorities say the body of a Canadian man has been found along the Appalachian Trail in Maine.

    WABI-TV reports that the body of 55-year-old Gerald Gabon, of Ontario, was found Sunday evening by another hiker along the trail in Wyman Township in Franklin County.

    The Maine Warden Service says Gabon was hiking alone and may have suffered a medical episode.

    The section of the Appalachian Trail is rough, with rugged parts and no cellphone reception.

    A helicopter was sent to retrieve the body.

