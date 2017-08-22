Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About Abstaining From Alcohol To Prep For IVF

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 13: Chrissy Teigen attends the 5th annual Beautycon festival at Los Angeles Convention Center on August 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Chrissy Teigen is known for being candid (just take a look at her Twitter feed), but now the model is getting real about one of her biggest downfalls: her struggle with alcohol.

At a Chase Sapphire Sundays event in Los Angeles, the 31-year-old mom and model admitted she needed time to focus on her health this summer as she and hubby John Legend prepare to undergo another round of IVF.

"I was, point blank, just drinking too much," Teigen admitted to Cosmopolitan.

According to the model, her booze intake became a problem as a result of always having it readily available to her as a celebrity.

"I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine," she said. "Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected."

"And that feeling, there's just nothing like that," she continued. "You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."

On top of that, Teigen revealed that alcohol abuse runs in her family, so as soon as she realized her drinking was getting out of hand, she decided to stop.

The 31-year-old began to fully abstained from alcohol in July, when she, Legend, and their 16-month-old daughter Luna attended a wellness retreat in Bali.

While Teigen revealed that none of her family members actually brought up her drinking habits with her, she "knew in my heart it wasn't right." The model also takes medication for postpartum depression and anxiety and knew that "alcohol is like the least thing that helps."

Since abstaining from booze, Teigen says it's not only positively impacted her body, but her mind. "[It was] really, really wonderful," she said. "I would wake up feeling amazing. My skin felt amazing. I was just so happy."

The mom-of-one is now considering abstaining from alcohol completely during her second round of IVF.

"I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober, but now I get it," Teigen said. "I don't want to be that person ... I have to fix myself."

Teigen and Legend have always been open about their desire to have more kids after Luna. In fact, the couple has been so transparent about their family plans that we already know their second baby will be a boy.

But Teigen's path to motherhood has never been easy. On top of having fertility struggles, the 31-year-old has often been criticized by mommy shamers online about everything from choosing the sex of her baby to enjoying a post-baby date night with her hubby.

While Teigen always brushes off the backlash, she recently admitted to Today.com: "It gets to me every time."

"I feel like pregnancy is the time for them to warm you up to the shaming that's about to come because they really go in on you," she said.

Teigen's vulnerability as a new mom is so relatable, which is why we can't help but love her.

Chrissy, we salute you!