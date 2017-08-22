Governor General Designate Julie Payette takes part in a joint press conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa on July 13, 2017.

OTTAWA — Incoming governor general Julie Payette says she's dropping her attempt to block access to documents concerning her 2015 divorce in the United States.

In a written statement issued Monday to a media consortium challenging her in court, Payette says she decided to drop her bid for transparency reasons.

Several Canadian media organizations were contesting her efforts to seal her divorce records in Maryland.

Payette says she made the initial move to preserve her privacy and protect her family.

The retired Canadian astronaut says she has done everything possible to turn the page on her divorce and move forward in the best interests of her son.

Payette is expected to start her new job in the fall.