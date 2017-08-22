All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • PARENTS

    Justin Simard, P.E.I. Dad, Reminds Grocery Store That Fathers Are Parents Too

    He tweeted a photo of himself holding his baby in front of a parking space for mothers with small kids.

    08/22/2017 10:31 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    • Canadian Press

    STRATFORD, P.E.I. — A father who was irked at a parking spot for new mothers at a P.E.I. grocery store has seemingly prodded Sobeys to include new dads too.

    On Monday, Justin Simard was on his way to drop off his nine-month-old son Charles at his aunt's when he stopped at the Sobeys in Stratford to pick up some baby food.

    Simard says he tweeted a photo of himself holding his baby in front of a sign that said "Expecting Mothers; Mothers with Small Children," and asked Sobeys: "...am I allowed to park here? #notababysitter #dadissues."

    Sobeys tweeted back at Simard, saying he is most definitely entitled to the parking spot and indicated it would be updating its signage at the store in Stratford.

    Simard, a musician who takes care of Charles while his wife works part-time, says parking signs that are mother-specific are not inclusive and do not consider modern families, including families with two fathers.

    Sobeys did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.

    Also On HuffPost:

    MORE:Businessexpectant mother parkingJustin SimardParentsPrince Edward IslandSobeys