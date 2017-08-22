STRATFORD, P.E.I. — A father who was irked at a parking spot for new mothers at a P.E.I. grocery store has seemingly prodded Sobeys to include new dads too.
On Monday, Justin Simard was on his way to drop off his nine-month-old son Charles at his aunt's when he stopped at the Sobeys in Stratford to pick up some baby food.
Simard says he tweeted a photo of himself holding his baby in front of a sign that said "Expecting Mothers; Mothers with Small Children," and asked Sobeys: "...am I allowed to park here? #notababysitter #dadissues."
@sobeys crap, am I allowed to park here? #notababysitter #dadissues pic.twitter.com/NY3OkcBbnP— Justin Simard (@JustinSimard) August 21, 2017
Sobeys tweeted back at Simard, saying he is most definitely entitled to the parking spot and indicated it would be updating its signage at the store in Stratford.
Simard, a musician who takes care of Charles while his wife works part-time, says parking signs that are mother-specific are not inclusive and do not consider modern families, including families with two fathers.
Sobeys did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.
