    'So You Think You Can Dance' and 'Bachelor In Paradise' Fans Peeved Over Trump Interruption

    "The only way this is acceptable is if the speech is of him resigning."

    08/22/2017 12:54 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Reality TV fans were not happy with the U.S. president's address to the nation night.

    Donald Trump's speech on Monday evening announcing his new Afghanistan policy interrupted airings of both "Bachelor in Paradise" and "So You Think You Can Dance."

    The sight of Trump's face breaking up the broadcasts drew the ire of both viewers. Some took their frustrations to Twitter.

    Fans of "Bachelor in Paradise" were particularly upset considering they'd been on the edge of their seats for the show's highly anticipated rose ceremony.

    Some questioned why the primetime address was necessary, given Trump's enjoyment of setting domestic and foreign policy through Twitter, anyway.

    To give credit where it's due, "Bachelor in Paradise" fans at least were warned in advance about the interruption by host Chris Harrison over Twitter.

    But even his warning wasn't exactly well received.

