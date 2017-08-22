Reality TV fans were not happy with the U.S. president's address to the nation night.
Donald Trump's speech on Monday evening announcing his new Afghanistan policy interrupted airings of both "Bachelor in Paradise" and "So You Think You Can Dance."
The sight of Trump's face breaking up the broadcasts drew the ire of both viewers. Some took their frustrations to Twitter.
Trump interrupting #BachelorInParadise and #SoYouThinkYouCanDance pic.twitter.com/aaUjRIxySt— Alisha Panjwani (@Alisha_Panjwani) August 22, 2017
First a cloud blocked me from seeing the #eclipse now some clown is blocking me from watching #soyouthinkyoucandance #getoffthestage #boo— simserasera (@simserasera) August 22, 2017
Me: I don't think Trump can get any worse.
Trump: *interrupts #BachelorinParadise to make speech*
Me: IMPEACH— Caroline (@CIKtweets) August 22, 2017
i don't remember him from rachel's season #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/onGliqM8Mw— Luke Mawhatever (@LukeMawhirter) August 22, 2017
Fans of "Bachelor in Paradise" were particularly upset considering they'd been on the edge of their seats for the show's highly anticipated rose ceremony.
I didn't think we could drag out the #BachelorInParadise rose ceremony anymore, but then Trump comes on TV 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/0QmhLEp7gM— Castle Williams (@WxCastle) August 22, 2017
Yo, Trump, you gotta address the nation right before the rose ceremony we've waited 3 episodes for? #bachelorinparadise— Carl Regolino (@Carl_Regolino) August 22, 2017
Unless Donald is telling us who Raven gave her rose to, I don't care. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/9TbOj8Kysz— Kayla Lance (@kaylance_) August 22, 2017
I'm sorry Trump, you did not receive a rose, please say your goodbyes and exit the White House immediately #BachelorInParadise— Simone (@HeySim1) August 22, 2017
Some questioned why the primetime address was necessary, given Trump's enjoyment of setting domestic and foreign policy through Twitter, anyway.
ABC: "This is an ABC special news report."— Hope (@Hopesloop) August 22, 2017
Me: #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/Xawhuwj83D
Why couldn't he just tweet about this? He tweets about everything else. #BachelorInParadise #sytycd pic.twitter.com/KcDgSAanCN— Alexandra Keys 🌻🌱 (@MimiKeys24) August 22, 2017
donald trump interrupting #sytycd for a speech is the worst thing that's ever happened during this show.— Amanda (@hockeychick57) August 22, 2017
When Trump interrupts #SYTYCD pic.twitter.com/f3BJjG85Fh— Francesca Rea (@francescaa_rea) August 22, 2017
Who does this guy think he is interrupting #BachelorInParadise like this?!?! pic.twitter.com/X3II6ITezi— Monica (@xMoni24x) August 22, 2017
To give credit where it's due, "Bachelor in Paradise" fans at least were warned in advance about the interruption by host Chris Harrison over Twitter.
But even his warning wasn't exactly well received.
Sadly The President's speech will eclipse #BachelorInParadise tonight. But ABC will be showing it later for those that get Trump'd— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) August 21, 2017
Uhhh can we choose our own adventure @chrisbharrison @ABCNetwork ????— Paul Noonan (@paulenoonan) August 21, 2017
The only way this is acceptable is if the speech is of him resigning.— so_confused (@sooo_confused) August 21, 2017
When ABC promises a rose ceremony, so America tunes in, and we get interrupted by trump.. #BachelorInParadise #BIP pic.twitter.com/MUlPqqd6Pf— Adam Jr. (@AdamJrDoll) August 22, 2017
Someone put MY PRESIDENT, Chris Harrison, back on my screen. #BIP #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/lUC2iQ5o95— Adam Jr. (@AdamJrDoll) August 22, 2017
