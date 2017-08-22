ADVERTISEMENT

Reality TV fans were not happy with the U.S. president's address to the nation night.

Donald Trump's speech on Monday evening announcing his new Afghanistan policy interrupted airings of both "Bachelor in Paradise" and "So You Think You Can Dance."

The sight of Trump's face breaking up the broadcasts drew the ire of both viewers. Some took their frustrations to Twitter.

First a cloud blocked me from seeing the #eclipse now some clown is blocking me from watching #soyouthinkyoucandance #getoffthestage #boo — simserasera (@simserasera) August 22, 2017

Me: I don't think Trump can get any worse.

Trump: *interrupts #BachelorinParadise to make speech*

Me: IMPEACH — Caroline (@CIKtweets) August 22, 2017

Fans of "Bachelor in Paradise" were particularly upset considering they'd been on the edge of their seats for the show's highly anticipated rose ceremony.

I didn't think we could drag out the #BachelorInParadise rose ceremony anymore, but then Trump comes on TV 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/0QmhLEp7gM — Castle Williams (@WxCastle) August 22, 2017

Yo, Trump, you gotta address the nation right before the rose ceremony we've waited 3 episodes for? #bachelorinparadise — Carl Regolino (@Carl_Regolino) August 22, 2017

Unless Donald is telling us who Raven gave her rose to, I don't care. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/9TbOj8Kysz — Kayla Lance (@kaylance_) August 22, 2017

I'm sorry Trump, you did not receive a rose, please say your goodbyes and exit the White House immediately #BachelorInParadise — Simone (@HeySim1) August 22, 2017

Some questioned why the primetime address was necessary, given Trump's enjoyment of setting domestic and foreign policy through Twitter, anyway.

Why couldn't he just tweet about this? He tweets about everything else. #BachelorInParadise #sytycd pic.twitter.com/KcDgSAanCN — Alexandra Keys 🌻🌱 (@MimiKeys24) August 22, 2017

donald trump interrupting #sytycd for a speech is the worst thing that's ever happened during this show. — Amanda (@hockeychick57) August 22, 2017

Who does this guy think he is interrupting #BachelorInParadise like this?!?! pic.twitter.com/X3II6ITezi — Monica (@xMoni24x) August 22, 2017

To give credit where it's due, "Bachelor in Paradise" fans at least were warned in advance about the interruption by host Chris Harrison over Twitter.

But even his warning wasn't exactly well received.

Sadly The President's speech will eclipse #BachelorInParadise tonight. But ABC will be showing it later for those that get Trump'd — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) August 21, 2017

Uhhh can we choose our own adventure @chrisbharrison @ABCNetwork ???? — Paul Noonan (@paulenoonan) August 21, 2017

The only way this is acceptable is if the speech is of him resigning. — so_confused (@sooo_confused) August 21, 2017

When ABC promises a rose ceremony, so America tunes in, and we get interrupted by trump.. #BachelorInParadise #BIP pic.twitter.com/MUlPqqd6Pf — Adam Jr. (@AdamJrDoll) August 22, 2017