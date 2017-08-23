All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ALBERTA

    Alberta Health Services Warns Of Creepy Breast Exam Phone Scam

    At least eight women have received his calls.

    08/23/2017 19:28 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    Getty Images/iStockphoto
    Alberta Health Services is warning about a caller who has tried to get women to perform self breast exams while on the phone.

    Eight women in Alberta have reported calls from a fraudster trying to get them to conduct breast self-exams while on the phone with him.

    Alberta Health Services warned women of the scam on Wednesday. The man claims to be an employee of a medical imaging facility. He's called women in Edmonton, Barrhead and Athabasca.

    "The caller relays breast screening exam followup information and advises an immediate breast self-exam must be conducted while on the phone," AHS said in a press release.

    "Although AHS representatives may call to discuss a mammography appointment, they will never ask a patient to conduct a breast self-exam over the phone."

    Anyone who receives such a call should hang up, write down the time and date, and contact their local police or the RCMP, AHS said.

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:AlbertaAlberta Health Servicesphone scam