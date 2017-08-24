Prince George’s School Proves His Parents Want Him To Have A Normal Life

Prince George and Princess Charlotte look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade in June 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

As September approaches, plenty of children are prepping for their first day of school, and that includes Prince George.

The four-year-old will start full-time education this fall at Thomas's Battersea School in London, as announced earlier this year. According to a recent review of schools in England, Thomas's Battersea is a "big, busy, slightly chaotic" institute, but offers the "best English education money can buy."

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

"Plenty of opportunities for pupils to excel but withdrawn types might find it all somewhat overwhelming," The Good Schools Guide reports.

Thomas's Battersea is also quite diverse, as plenty of international parents belong to the school community and 19 different languages are spoken in the children's homes, the review adds.

I want George to grow up in a real, living environment. I don't want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there.

Considering the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always emphasized that they want their children to have "normal" lives, it makes sense that they would choose such a bustling, multicultural private school.

"I want to bring up my children in a happy, stable, secure world, and that is so important to both of us as parents," Prince William told British GQ in May. "I want George to grow up in a real, living environment. I don't want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there."

Prince George viewing helicopter models H145 and H135 before departing from Hamburg airport on the last day of his family's visit to Poland and Germany in July 2. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Additionally, the royal couple was likely drawn to Thomas's Battersea because of its emphasis on physical activity and the arts, People magazine reports. Not only do sports make up 20 per cent of the school's curriculum, but the institute also puts on big drama productions every year.

George's other lessons will include art, ballet, French, music and ICT (information and communications technology). It might seem like a lot for a four-year-old, but the school does deeply emphasize its curriculum.

We believe that we are preparing children not only for their senior schools, but also for the life that lies beyond them.

"We aim to offer the highest academic standards, set within a broad and rich curriculum, which inspires enjoyment, learning and achievement," Thomas's website reads. "We believe that we are preparing children not only for their senior schools, but also for the life that lies beyond them."

Plus, considering it costs roughly US$23,000 per year, it looks like you get what you pay for.

Prince George arrives for his first day at nursery in Norfolk earlier today pic.twitter.com/w4BPGNE1H0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 6, 2016

Previously, Prince George attended preschool at Westacre Montessori School Nursery in Norfolk, located on a private road near the youngster's family home, Anmer Hall. George was then expected to start his full-time education at Wetherby, a prep-school in Notting Hill that both his father and uncle, Prince Harry, attended as boys.

However, the royals decided to buck tradition and enroll him at Thomas's Battersea instead. Although Prince William and Kate Middleton have not revealed their reasoning, the school's principals Ben Thomas and Tobyn Thomas did shed some light on the matter in an email, Vanity Fair reports.

They would like, as far as is possible, for him to enjoy the same education that all of our pupils receive.

"The Duke and Duchess have made it clear that they do not wish Prince George's attendance at Thomas's to change its aims, values, or ethos in any way," the email read. "They would like, as far as is possible, for him to enjoy the same education that all of our pupils receive and for them to join the school community as all of our new parents do."

