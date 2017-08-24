All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Sir John A. Macdonald Schools Should Be Renamed: Ontario Elementary Teachers' Union

    The union referenced his role as the "architect of genocide against Indigenous Peoples."

    08/24/2017 10:44 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    • Canadian Press

    TORONTO — The union representing Ontario's public elementary school teachers wants the name of Canada's first prime minister to be removed from schools in the province.

    The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario passed a motion at its annual meeting last week calling on all school districts in Ontario to rename schools and buildings named after Sir John A. Macdonald.

    The union says it wants the name change because of what it calls Macdonald's role as the "architect of genocide against Indigenous Peoples."

    Students pushed to rename Ryerson University

    Macdonald was prime minister during the time the federal government approved the first residential schools in the country.

    The ETFO's call comes after a student-led campaign at Toronto's Ryerson University last month pushed for the school to change its name out of respect for residential school survivors.

    The downtown university is named for Egerton Ryerson, a pioneer of public education in Ontario who is widely believed to have helped shape residential school policy through his ideas on education for Indigenous children.

    And in June, the name of founding father Hector-Louis Langevin was stripped from the building that houses the Prime Minister's Office on Parliament Hill. Langevin argued for a separate school system with a specific mandate to assimilate Indigenous children.

    MORE:Elementary Teachers' Federation of OntarioJohn A Macdonald schoolsJohn A. MacdonaldNewsSir John A. Macdonald