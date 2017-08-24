ADVERTISEMENT

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) wants to make your next flight a bit less ruff. The airport has partnered up with St. John Ambulance and started a therapy dog program.

The dogs are part of a program the airport has dubbed LASI (less airport stress initiative), an acronym so cute we had to include it in the story.

"We hope that our four-legged friends will help to ease any anxiety associated with travel," Reg Krake, director of customer care for the airport, told the CBC.

The program currently features seven canines — all good dogs, we hear — and will be available Monday to Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

YVR has so many good doggos you can snuggle w/ before you fly. Bailey, Molly, Kermode & #BIGNORM are just a few of our new Ambassador Dogs. pic.twitter.com/EgHkMVjmyb — Vancouver Airport (@yvrairport) August 24, 2017

Launched today, the #LASI program brings St. John Ambulance Therapy dogs to @yvrairport to help calm travellers and bring a moment of joy 🐶 pic.twitter.com/RVq07ie4Tp — St. John Ambulance (@SJA_BCYT) August 22, 2017

According to the Globe and Mail, Edmonton, Calgary and a number of other airports across Canada employ pups to give frazzled humans a helping paw.

In the years since 9/11, airports in the U.S. started using therapy dogs to ease anxiety and stress. More than 30 airports in that country have therapy dog programs, according to thebark.com.

Therapy dogs have also become popular at universities, where they can often be seen soothing students during the stressful exam season. St. John Ambulance says their dogs also visit hospitals and nursing homes.

YVR is no slouch when it comes to helping its customers in general. The airport has a space dedicated to yoga and meditation, and also introduced a program in 2016 to help passengers with autism navigate the airport more comfortably and efficiently.

Now if only they could figure out a way to make those security lines more enjoyable.

YVR says the dogs will be patrolling the airport Monday to Friday.

Big Norm is one of YVR's new therapy dogs. He is most definitely a good dog.

