    • BRITISH COLUMBIA

    Vancouver's Airport Now Has Therapy Dogs, And They're All Good Doggos

    These pups are here to help.

    08/24/2017 15:50 EDT | Updated 6 hours ago
    • Ron Nurwisah Audience Development Manager, Social and Video for HuffPost Canada
    YVR
    Vancouver International Airport and St. John Ambulance has introduced a therapy dog program.

    Vancouver International Airport (YVR) wants to make your next flight a bit less ruff. The airport has partnered up with St. John Ambulance and started a therapy dog program.

    The dogs are part of a program the airport has dubbed LASI (less airport stress initiative), an acronym so cute we had to include it in the story.

    "We hope that our four-legged friends will help to ease any anxiety associated with travel," Reg Krake, director of customer care for the airport, told the CBC.

    The program currently features seven canines — all good dogs, we hear — and will be available Monday to Friday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

    According to the Globe and Mail, Edmonton, Calgary and a number of other airports across Canada employ pups to give frazzled humans a helping paw.

    In the years since 9/11, airports in the U.S. started using therapy dogs to ease anxiety and stress. More than 30 airports in that country have therapy dog programs, according to thebark.com.

    Therapy dogs have also become popular at universities, where they can often be seen soothing students during the stressful exam season. St. John Ambulance says their dogs also visit hospitals and nursing homes.

    YVR is no slouch when it comes to helping its customers in general. The airport has a space dedicated to yoga and meditation, and also introduced a program in 2016 to help passengers with autism navigate the airport more comfortably and efficiently.

    Now if only they could figure out a way to make those security lines more enjoyable.

    YVR
    YVR says the dogs will be patrolling the airport Monday to Friday.

    YVR
    Big Norm is one of YVR's new therapy dogs. He is most definitely a good dog.

