KELOWNA, B.C. — Officials say a wildfire that is burning out of control east of Kelowna, B.C., is not believed to have destroyed any homes or other structures.

The Central Okanagan Regional District says there were no unexpected challenges in the hours after the fire broke out Thursday about 25 kilometres east of Kelowna. It charred just under four kilometres of grass, bush and timber.

"Cool overnight conditions and minimal wind kept the fire from progressing," the regional district said in a news release early Friday.

An evacuation order covering 474 properties and affecting about 1,100 people remained in effect in the Joe Rich community, but the regional district said the status of the order would be reviewed to determine if changes could be made.

It also said a decision was expected on the status of Highway 33, which was closed late Thursday.

Area property owner Jeremy Ford said the blaze began as a spot fire along Highway 33. By the time he had called for help, it was already racing through grass and bush into a heavily treed area.

Ford said he ensured his family was safely out and then remained behind to help others.

"I stayed there until the last minute to help out my neighbours because they have got animals," said Ford, who added he released the animals from a neighbouring barn just as police ordered him to leave.

"So now the animals have got a chance to live and not be cooped up in a pen in the fire. That's all we can do."

Cynthia Row said she was running on trails through the hills above Highway 33 when flames began shooting up trees around her, blocking the path and forcing her to bushwhack downhill toward the highway.

She ran into a wall of fire before she reached the safety of the road, but was able to sidestep the flames.

Fire probably caused by human activity: BC authority

"I was terrified and now I'm just in shock," she said.

"I've never been this scared in my life. I've had encounters with bears. I've been lost for days. I've been in trouble, and I've never experienced anything like this. It was frightening.

"I'm very lucky I got out."

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire was probably caused by human activity.

About two dozen firefighters, two helicopters and two pieces of heavy equipment worked on it Thursday night. More resources were expected to be assigned.

The wildfire service website showed the blaze was one of about 30 sparked over a 24-hour period. Two of those were also suspected of being caused by humans, but most were linked to lightning storms that moved through the area. (CKFR)