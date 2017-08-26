All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Justin Trudeau Predicts Mayweather Will Win In McGregor Boxing Match

    His pick does not stray from what many other Canadians are saying.

    08/26/2017 10:31 EDT | Updated 20 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Sean Kilpatrick/CP
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spars with professional boxer Yuri Foreman at the Gleason's Boxing Gym in Brooklyn, New York on April 21, 2016.

    BRANTFORD, Ont. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in on the highly anticipated boxing match between UFC champion Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., picking Mayweather as the winner.

    "We all like McGregor, but I think it's not his sport," said Trudeau while visiting a Brantford, Ont., ice cream shop Friday. "Mayweather's going to teach him what boxing's all about."

    Trudeau is no stranger to boxing. In 2012, Trudeau fought and won in a charity boxing match against Senator Patrick Brazeau. This week, he also attended a charity boxing match in Montreal on Wednesday.

    But Trudeau doesn't think it's going to be a spectacular fight to watch.

    "It's not going to be a great fight," said Trudeau with a shrug, as he trailed off.

