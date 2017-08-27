All Sections
    • NEWS

    Bruce County Car Crash: 3 Dead, 4 Sent To Hospital In Accident

    A car driving erratically collided with an SUV.

    08/27/2017 23:34 EDT | Updated 56 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press

    TOBERMORY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and four are seriously injured following a head-on collision in Bruce County on Saturday night.

    Officers say a car driving erratically collided with an SUV in the community of Miller Lake, south of Tobermory, at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

    Both drivers were killed, as was the passenger in the SUV.

    Getty Images
    Three people have been killed in a deadly accident in Bruce County, the OPP said.

    The car's four passengers were all hospitalized.

    One of them was airlifted to a hospital in London, where he remains in critical condition.

    The driver and passengers in the car were all from the Mississauga-Brampton area.

    No other identifying information has yet been released.

    Police are continuing to investigate.

