TOBERMORY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and four are seriously injured following a head-on collision in Bruce County on Saturday night.
Officers say a car driving erratically collided with an SUV in the community of Miller Lake, south of Tobermory, at about 8 p.m. Saturday.
Both drivers were killed, as was the passenger in the SUV.
The car's four passengers were all hospitalized.
One of them was airlifted to a hospital in London, where he remains in critical condition.
The driver and passengers in the car were all from the Mississauga-Brampton area.
No other identifying information has yet been released.
Police are continuing to investigate.