Maine Governor Paul LePage talks with reporters at a meeting of New England governors and Eastern Canadian premiers in Charlottetown on Aug. 28, 2017.

CHARLOTTETOWN — A key ally of Donald Trump says Canadians should understand the U.S. president believes in free trade, and they shouldn't read too much into what they hear.

Maine Governor Paul LePage, in Charlottetown for a meeting of Eastern Canadian premiers and New England governors, said he's spoken to Trump on the subject, and he is confident any issues with NAFTA "can be fixed."

"Don't read in too much in what you sometimes hear. He really truly believes in having free trade and good, honest trade between the two countries. He really does believe that."

Trump again suggested Sunday that the North American Free Trade Agreement should be terminated, tweeting that both Canada and Mexico are being "very difficult."

It was the first time that Trump has complained about Canada's role in the talks, which began earlier this month between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

But LePage, who campaigned several times with Trump, said Canada likely has little to worry about.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves from Air Force One after arriving in Reno, Nevada, U.S., Aug. 23, 2017.

"I don't really believe he's concerned as much over Canada as much as maybe Mexico."

LePage has also proposed that the leaders gathered in Charlottetown join together on another trade irritant: softwood lumber.

He wants them to write a letter supporting exemptions on duties for softwood lumber from Atlantic Canada and Quebec.

LePage said the pressure for the duties is coming from the U.S. lumber coalition.

He said the U.S. industry is being irresponsible and if new, hefty duties remain in place there will be collateral damage to economies on both sides of the border.

In June, the U.S. Department of Commerce hit Canada with an additional 6.87 per cent in preliminary average anti-dumping tariffs, leaving the industry facing average duties of about 27 per cent.

The decision exempts the other three Atlantic provinces, but New Brunswick — exempt from such tariffs in the past — is not.

LePage said the issue needs to be resolved quickly — noting that Texas is going to need a lot of softwood lumber to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

"When you get eight feet of water in Texas, there's going to be a lot of lumber needed in the next couple of months to rebuild that state. And it's going to be coming from Canada and the U.S."

