    Ontario Provincial Police Make Biggest Drug Bust In Force's History

    Three men face drug importation and drug trafficking charges.

    08/28/2017 11:33 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • The Canadian Press
    Ontario Provincial Police
    OPP say three Toronto-area men were responsible for allegedly importing more than 1,000 kilograms of pure cocaine.

    Ontario Provincial Police say they have made the largest drug seizure in the force's history as part of an international investigation into a cocaine smuggling ring.

    OPP say three Toronto-area men were responsible for allegedly importing more than 1,000 kilograms of pure cocaine into Canada from Argentina.

    Ontario Provincial Police
    The men face drug importation and drug trafficking charges.

    They say the investigation — dubbed "Project Hope'' — was conducted with the Canada Border Services Agency and the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, among other organizations.

    Police allege the cocaine was transported in shipping containers to Montreal, and then sent to Ontario.

    Ontario Provincial Police

    They say they worked with border guards and found various caches of cocaine at a CBSA warehouse, in the Port of Montreal and in Stoney Creek, Ont., near Hamilton.

