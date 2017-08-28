All Sections
    • NEWS

    Pembina Valley Baptist Church Stabbing Leaves Teen Wounded, Hospitalized

    The girl was airlifted for treatment in Winnipeg.

    08/28/2017 09:59 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    kacoates

    WINKLER, Man. — A 15-year-old girl is in hospital after she was stabbed at a church in southern Manitoba.

    Police in Winkler say the attack happened at the Pembina Valley Baptist Church over the noon hour Sunday.

    The girl suffered multiple wounds and was taken to the local hospital before she was airlifted for treatment in Winnipeg.

    She remains in stable condition.

    A 39-year-old Winkler man was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    The motive for the attack is still under investigation. (CTV Winnipeg)

