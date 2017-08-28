Seamus O'Regan makes his acceptance speech at the Delta Hotel in downton St. John's following his win in the district of St. John's South on Oct. 19, 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to shuffle his cabinet today in a modest shakeup that will promote Seamus O'Regan from the back benches to become minister of veterans affairs, The Canadian Press has learned.

The move is in response to Judy Foote's announcement last week that she is leaving cabinet and intends to resign her seat in the House of Commons for family health reasons.​

Kent Hehr is expected to move from Veterans Affairs to the Sport and Persons with Disabilities portfolio currently held by former Paralympic swimmer Carla Qualtrough.

However, with Trudeau having made gender parity in cabinet a big part of his government's identity, other moves — such as promoting a promising female backbencher — are likely.

Foote took a leave from the Public Works and Procurement portfolio in April; Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr has been doing double duty, filling in for Foote.

The Public Works job is one of the toughest in the cabinet, responsible for handling the federal government's troubled Phoenix pay system as well as handling defence procurement challenges.

MP a personal friend of Trudeau

O'Regan's elevation to the cabinet will ensure a continued seat at the table for Newfoundland and Labrador, since Foote also represents the province.

O'Regan, 46, a former TV host, was first elected in 2015 and is a personal friend of the prime minister.

He and his partner were among the friends who accompanied Trudeau on a controversial family vacation last Christmas to a private island in the Bahamas owned by the Aga Khan, a billionaire philanthropist and spiritual leader of the world's Ismaili Muslims.

The previous Christmas, O'Regan spent the holidays in a "wellness centre" where he received treatment for alcoholism. He has openly discussed his struggles with alcoholism and mental illness.

Liberal MP Kent Hehr is expected to move from Veterans Affairs to the Sport and Persons with Disabilities portfolio.

O'Regan worked in politics as a ministerial assistant both federally and provincially before joining Canada AM in 2001.

Hehr, 47, was a bystander when he was injured in a drive-by shooting in 1991 that left him a quadriplegic. He went on to earn a law degree and went into private practice.

In 2008, he was elected to the Alberta legislature.

He won the federal seat of Calgary Centre in 2015.

Also On HuffPost: