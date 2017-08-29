ADVERTISEMENT

Two Montreal police on bicycle patrol arrested a man last Wednesday who turned out to be one of America's most wanted criminals.

Katay-Khaophone Sychantha had a US$25,000 reward on him. He was also wanted by Ontario law enforcement for further alleged drug crimes, according to BBC News.

At the police station in Montreal, officers noticed he was missing part of his right middle finger, one of his identifying marks. Fingerprinting confirmed his identity as one of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's 10 most wanted. He is suspected of drug trafficking.

The 35-year-old Laotian-Canadian was arrested in the city's Saint-Laurent area, CBC News reported, after officers approached him suspecting drug possession. He tried to run from officers but one abandoned his bicycle and chased after him.

His posting on the U.S.Immigration and Customs Enforcement website states he was first indicted in 2005 and evaded capture. It also says he has a history of violence and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Sychantha was charged with drug possession, trying to mislead a police officer, and carrying fake identification on Thursday, Postmedia reported. Extradition to the U.S. is a possibility. He has already been transferred to the Ontario Provincial Police.

Also on HuffPost: