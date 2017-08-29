Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do' Just Made YouTube History

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorry, Kim Kardashian, but it looks like Taylor Swift just broke the internet.

The 27-year-old pop star made YouTube history after releasing the music video for her new single "Look What You Made Me Do" off her upcoming album Reputation. In just one day, the clip racked up 39 million views, making it the most-viewed music video in a 24-hour period on the site.

This is a massive accomplishment, considering Swift's video views smashed Adele's record for "Hello," which originally had 27.7 million views in 24 hours and held the record for highest number of views for the past two years.

And despite the fact that Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" remix with Justin Bieber was dubbed the song of the summer, that music video only racked up a "mere" 20 million views in 24 hours, which is nothing compared to Swift. (As of press time, the original "Despacito" video has more than three billion views on YouTube.)

To celebrate this feat, music video director Joseph Kahn shared the exciting news on Twitter:

39 million youtube views in 24 hours. World record. YOU DID IT. You are all amazing. THANK YOU!#LWYMMDvideo https://t.co/CtJKWQcNo0 — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) August 29, 2017

So what makes "Look What You Made Me Do" so special? For one, it's the first new single Swift has released since her last album 1989, which came out three years ago. While the singer has recorded new music in between (remember her collab with Zayn Malik for "Fifty Shades Darker"?), fans have been eagerly awaiting her next album release, which comes out Nov. 10.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Secondly, Swift's song is a response to haters and past feuds, which people can't seem to get enough of. Since the music video's premiere on Sunday at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, fans have gone into a frenzy trying to figure out the hidden messages in the clip.

For instance, some believe the snake imagery in the video is a nod to Swift's longtime feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, as well as Katy Perry.

Loving the reference to Julius Caesar & "Et tu, Brute?" in @taylorswift13 new video. 📚🐍 pic.twitter.com/B8ppBvZgwE — Ms. Hayes (@MsHayesWH) August 25, 2017

And finally, Swift's new record could also simply be a result of her own self-promotion. On Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster, for instance, verified fans can boost their chances of getting Swift concert tickets by watching her music video a certain number of times each day.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

There's no denying Swift is a genius when it comes to marketing herself, which is why we aren't surprised the YouTube record isn't the only one she's broken. Her lyric video for "Look What You Made Me Do" also racked up 19 million views in its first day, which beat out the previous-record holder, "Something Just Like This" by The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, by 10 million views!

And to top that all off, Swift's song broke records on Spotify too. In 24 hours, the single was streamed 8 million times on the site, squashing Ed Sheeran's previous 1 million streams for "Shape of You."

Time to bow down.

Also on HuffPost: