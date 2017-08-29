Toronto's Air Canada Centre To Be Renamed 'Scotiabank Arena'

The Air Canada Centre on Nov. 10, 2010 in Toronto. A new deal between Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and the Bank of Nova Scotia will see the venue renamed the Scotiabank Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bank of Nova Scotia is spending $800 million to put its name on one of Toronto's largest sports arenas.

The 18-year-old Air Canada Centre, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors, will be renamed the Scotiabank Arena next year, stadium owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) has announced.

"It will be a change to the landscape of Toronto," said MLSE chief commercial officer Dave Hopkinson, as quoted at Sportsnet.

It's believed to be the highest-valued sponsorship deal in North American sports history, according to news reports.

The name change will take place in July of 2018.

More to come.

Earlier on HuffPost: