All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    David Adams Richards, Award-Winning N.B. Writer, Named To Senate By Trudeau

    He'll represent New Brunswick in the upper chamber.

    08/30/2017 10:43 EDT | Updated 24 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Canadian Press
    David Adams Richards is shown in Toronto in this file photo.

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says an acclaimed writer will fill a Senate vacancy in New Brunswick.

    David Adams Richards was appointed as part of a new merit-based appointment process the prime minister put in place last year.

    There are eight remaining vacancies in the 105-seat chamber.

    Richards, 66, is an award-winning writer who has won accolades for both fiction and non-fiction.

    Trudeau says the novelist, essayist, screenwriter and poet has created a body of work that has shown a commitment to the Miramichi River valley in New Brunswick.

    Richards was formally appointed by Gov. Gen. David Johnston and will sit as an independent.

    Earlier on HuffPost:

    MORE:David Adams Richardsnew brunswick senatePoliticstrudeau senate picks