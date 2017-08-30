An abandoned vehicle is covered by floodwater after Hurricane Harvey inundated the Texas Gulf coast with rain causing widespread flooding in Houston on Aug. 28, 2017.

With Hurricane Harvey's extreme flooding continuing to cause problems in Texas, one meteorologist looked at what Canadian cities would look like if they faced the same deluge of rain.

The results are eye-opening.

The Weather Network's Scott Sutherland looked at what some Canadian cities have experienced in comparison to Harvey's rainfall. Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical depression as of Thursday morning.

Harvey has poured over 1,000 mm on some regions in and around Houston, and estimates say this could rise to nearly 1,300 mm by the end of the week.

Motorists stuck on the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto on July 8, 2013.

In July 2013 Toronto's Pearson International Airport received 126 mm of rain in a three- hour period during thunderstorms, according to The Weather Network. The subsequent flooding shut down the downtown core.

An owner of a Ferrari was notably forced to abandon his luxury ride after it was submerged in a downtown Toronto underpass. The city suffered power outages, public transit was stopped and people were stranded. The storm broke records.

Eighty per cent of Mississauga lost power. Stranded commuters on GO Transit had to be rescued with small inflatable boats.

A dingy full of passengers that were stranded on a GO Train is rescued during a heavy rainstorm in Toronto on July 8, 2013.

During the July flood, Toronto received around a seventh of its average yearly rainfall in three hours.

The total amount of rain that has fallen in Houston in the past week is estimated to be nearly double Toronto's annual average.

Sutherland cites a Mashable estimate that says Harvey will have dropped 56.8 cubic kilometres of water onto Texas by the time it finally moves on.

He wrote that if you deposited that same 56.8 cubic kilometres of water onto the Greater Toronto Area all at once, the region would be under 90 metres of water.

That would turn most of the city into Atlantis.

But there's not a whole lot to be afraid of, at least not for most Canadians.

By the time most hurricanes reach Canada, they're much less powerful than they started out being.

Even these storm remnants can be strong, but the type of devastation that is raining down on Texas is unlikely, according to Global News.

Atlantic Canada is at biggest risk. Nova Scotia, for example, gets a hurricane every three years on average.

A man wades into the waves of a storm surge created by the passing of Hurricane Irene at Lawrencetown beach, N.S. on Aug. 29, 2011.

The waters around Canada are also too cold to support a hurricane stronger than Category 3. For reference, Hurricane Harvey was a Category 4 at its strongest. Katrina was a Category 5.

While Harvey's impact on Canada is limited, meteorologists are already keeping an eye on the next potential storm.

"The bigger worst-case scenario is the development of the next storm. That's the one that right now, we really want to pay attention to,'' said Halifax meteorologist Jim Murtha, who works out of the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth.

Murtha said the storm could develop over the weekend off the east coast of Florida.

Scott Robertson helps rescue people from an apartment complex after it was inundated with water following Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 30, 2017.

He said the system has the potential to be "quite a storm" and could bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of Atlantic Canada mid-next week or beyond.

"It's a little bit of a domino effect. What happens to Harvey and how long it lingers along the Gulf Coast, and what happens to the remnants of that... will have an effect on the evolution of this second system off the coast of Florida,'' he said.

Murtha said the centre is hoping forecasts become clearer over the weekend.

With files from the Canadian Press.

