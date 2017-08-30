Police stand guard on the roof of the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City, Canada prior to the arrival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to attend a vigil on January 30, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

QUEBEC — A Quebec City mosque where six men were shot dead in January says a car belonging to its president was set on fire earlier this month.

The mosque says in a statement the incident occurred on Aug. 6 at about 1:30 a.m. in the driveway of Mohamed Labidi's home.

It states the car was a total loss and that the fire also spread to the hedge of the home.

Quebec City police did not comment but are holding a news conference this afternoon to address the matter.

The incident occurred just days after Quebec City's mayor announced the creation of a new Muslim cemetery in the city.

The mosque has reported hateful incidents before, including in July when it received a package containing a defaced Qur'an and a hateful note.