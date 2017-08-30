All Sections
    President Of Quebec City Mosque Where 6 Were Killed Sees Car Set On Fire

    Days earlier, Quebec City's mayor announced the creation of a new Muslim cemetery.

    08/30/2017 13:56 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    ALICE CHICHE via Getty Images
    Police stand guard on the roof of the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec City, Canada prior to the arrival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to attend a vigil on January 30, 2017.

    QUEBEC — A Quebec City mosque where six men were shot dead in January says a car belonging to its president was set on fire earlier this month.

    The mosque says in a statement the incident occurred on Aug. 6 at about 1:30 a.m. in the driveway of Mohamed Labidi's home.

    It states the car was a total loss and that the fire also spread to the hedge of the home.

    Quebec City police did not comment but are holding a news conference this afternoon to address the matter.

    The incident occurred just days after Quebec City's mayor announced the creation of a new Muslim cemetery in the city.

    The mosque has reported hateful incidents before, including in July when it received a package containing a defaced Qur'an and a hateful note.

