QUEBEC — A Quebec City mosque where six men were shot dead in January says a car belonging to its president was set on fire earlier this month.
The mosque says in a statement the incident occurred on Aug. 6 at about 1:30 a.m. in the driveway of Mohamed Labidi's home.
It states the car was a total loss and that the fire also spread to the hedge of the home.
Quebec City police did not comment but are holding a news conference this afternoon to address the matter.
The incident occurred just days after Quebec City's mayor announced the creation of a new Muslim cemetery in the city.
The mosque has reported hateful incidents before, including in July when it received a package containing a defaced Qur'an and a hateful note.