OTTAWA — Gerry Ritz, one of the longest serving Conservative members of Parliament, is offering no clues as to why he's giving up his seat in the House of Commons.

In a statement posted today on social media, the Saskatchewan MP confirms he won't be back when the House resumes next month.

Ritz was first elected as a Reform Party member in 1997 and continued to hold the riding of Battlefords-Lloydminster for two decades.

After the Liberal party came into power, Ritz served as international trade critic under former interim party leader Rona Ambrose.

Between 2007 and 2015, he served as agriculture minister under former prime minister Stephen Harper, overseeing among other things the marquee Conservative promise to overhaul the Canadian Wheat Board.

In his statement, Ritz extends his thanks to his colleagues as well as his constituents.

