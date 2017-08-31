ADVERTISEMENT

Men and women have been having sex together for, well, quite a long time. But even though it's 2017, it seems like many dudes still don't even know where the vagina is.

According to a recent survey by a gynecological cancer charity, half of the men polled were unable to identify the vagina, reports the Independent.

The Eve Appeal asked 2,000 Brits, half of whom were men, to point out the location of the vagina on a diagram, but 50 per cent of the men were unable to find it.

Here's a helpful diagram.

The survey results were released to coincide with the start of Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month in the U.K., which falls in September, but the poll's authors say their findings are a concern in that, for many men, women's bodies are "still a taboo subject, shrouded in mystery."

As a result of the findings, the charity says there needs to be better awareness of gynecological issues among men, as 17 per cent of the men polled "know nothing about gynecological health issues and don't feel that they need to know, as it is a female issue." Half of the men surveyed also admitted that they wouldn't feel comfortable talking about these issues with a female partner.

Last year, however, The Eve Appeal found that 44 per cent of women couldn't locate the vagina on a diagram, showing that gynecological awareness was also needed for ladies. The charity also found that 19 per cent of women wouldn't go to the doctor if they had abnormal vaginal bleeding, even though this is a symptom of all five gynecological cancers, reports the Independent.

"These survey results show shockingly low levels of awareness of the symptoms of gynaecological cancer among both men and women," noted Athena Lamnisos, The Eve Appeal's chief executive.

These survey results show shockingly low levels of awareness of the symptoms of gynaecological cancer among both men and women.

"We know from the many calls that we receive at The Eve Appeal from men, that they can play a vital role in identifying the symptoms of gynaecological cancer, prompting their partners to visit the GP. Early diagnosis really is key and can save lives.

"This is not about having better sex. It's about men helping women to look after their health. Gynae awareness and taboo busting are all of our responsibility, men and women alike."

This is not about having better sex. It's about men helping women to look after their health.

According to Statistics Canada, there were 82,885 new cases of cancer in Canadian women in 2010 — 12 per cent of which involved reproductive system cancers — and the most common types of female reproductive system cancers were of the uterus, ovary, and cervix.

Out of these reproductive system cancers, ovarian cancer was the deadliest, causing 9.5 deaths per 100,000 women in 2010, whereas cervical cancer was more likely to affect younger women than uterine or ovarian cancer.

Signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer include, but are not limited to, abnormal vaginal bleeding; a lump that can be felt in the pelvic or abdominal area; a need to urinate often; constipation; fatigue; bloating; and painful intercourse, reports the Canadian Cancer Society.

Symptoms of gynecological cancer can include irregular bleeding; vaginal discharge that smells; pain during intercourse; changes to the appearance of the skin on the vulva; changes in bowel or urinary habits that last longer than a month; and increased urination.

Out of these reproductive system cancers, ovarian cancer was the deadliest, causing 9.5 deaths per 100,000 women in 2010.

"Women should never be embarrassed to see a healthcare practitioner if they have concerns about their gynaecological health," said professor Janice Rymer, vice president of education at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

"It is vital to seek help if women experience any unusual vaginal bleeding, change in bowel or urinary habits, pain or discomfort during sex, or unpleasant smelling vaginal discharge. It may be nothing serious, but it's best to get it checked out."

Also on HuffPost: