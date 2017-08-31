Netflix Canada: Whats New In September 2017?

ADVERTISEMENT

New school year, new Netflix offerings.

Netflix Canada's September 2017 schedule includes new episodes of your favourite TV shows (hello, "Narcos" Season 3 and "Fuller House"!), as well as originals such as "Little Evil" starring Adam Scott, and the highly anticipated "First They Killed My Father," directed by Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie talks to actress Sareum Srey Moch during a press conference ahead of the premiere of their new movie 'First They Killed My Father' set up at the Raffles Grand Hotel D'Angkor on February 18, 2017 in Siem Reap, Cambodia. Angelina Jolie is in Siem Reap for the world premiere of her new movie, 'First They Killed my Father.' Omar Havana/Getty Images)

The media company also released some interesting data of where moms get their 'flix fix. According to Netflix, 48 per cent of moms sneak-binge while making dinner, nine per cent watch while walking the dog, 40 per cent during bathroom breaks (heh, we totally do that), 57 per cent while doing laundry and 17 per cent while in their driveway.

So what are you going to binge-watch in September? Check out highlights in the gallery below and find our selections under the gallery:

Movies:

"First They Killed My Father" (Netflix Original)

Directed by Angelina Jolie, "First They Killed My Father" is an unflinching portrayal of the Khmer Rouge's reign of terror and genocide, from the point of view of a five-year-old survivor cut off from her family in 1975.

"Little Evil" (Netflix Original)

Starring "Parks and Recreation's" Adam Scott and "Lost's" Evangeline Lilly, this horror-comedy tells the story of a recently married man who wants to bond with his stepson but begins to fear that the boy is a demon.

"Hidden Figures"

Based on the book of the real-life story, this Oscar-nominated film follows a team of female African-American mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program.

TV:

"Narcos" Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The rules have changed in the aftermath of the bloody hunt for Pablo Escobar (and his eventual death), as the DEA turns its attention to his successors: the Cali Cartel.

"The Walking Dead" Season 7

After suffering a heavy loss and gradually coming to terms under the rule of Negan, Rick and his group build an army with like-minded communities to prepare for all-out war against the Saviors.

"Nashville" Season 5

The drama (and music) just doesn't stop in the lives of country music stars — both rising, and fading — in Nashville.

What's going

We all know that a new month means some TV shows and movies will be leaving Netflix. Here's what we'll be saying goodbye to from Netflix Canada in September:

"Atlantis: The Lost Empire" - Departs Sept.1

"Community" Seasons 1-4 - Departs Sept. 1

"The Book of Negroes" - Departs Sept. 1

"21" - Departs Sept. 10

"Interstellar" - Departs Sept. 11

"The Purge: Anarchy" - Departs Sept. 13

"Homeward Bound 2" - Departs Sept. 15

"The Boondocks" Seasons 1-4 - Departs Sept. 19

"Hot Tub Time Machine 2" - Departs Sept. 30

