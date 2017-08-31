5 Times Princess Diana Proved She Was The People's Princess

ADVERTISEMENT

It's been 20 years to the day since Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris, leaving her family, including sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and the world to mourn the People's Princess.

The past few weeks have seen Diana's sons praise their mother, not only for how she raised two caring boys, but for her charitable works as well.

LONDON - MAY 7: (FILE PHOTO) Princess Diana, Princess of Wales with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry attend the Heads of State VE Remembrance Service in Hyde Park on May 7, 1995 in London, England. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Diana's humanitarian efforts left an impact on the world, changing many people's lives for the better. And through her sons, Diana's work still lives on.

In the video above, we remember five of her many acts of goodwill, including when she made headlines in the early '90s for shaking hands with HIV patients, dispelling the stigma that HIV/AIDS could be passed on through touch.

Diana, Princess of Wales visiting patients suffering from AIDS at the Hospital Universidade in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 25th April 1991. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Her efforts to raise awareness about banning land mines made the front page of newspapers around the world when pictures of her walking through an active minefield in Angola were published. Her son, Harry, continues her work today by leading the HALO trust, an organization which is trying to eradicate land mines around the world by 2025.

HUAMBO, ANGOLA - JANUARY 15: Diana, Princess Of Wales, Visits A Minefield Being Cleared By The Charity Halo In Huambo, Angola, Wearing Protective Body Armour And A Visor. (Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)

Watch the video above to learn the five times Princess Diana proved she was the People's Princess.

