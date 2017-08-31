5 Times Princess Diana Proved She Was The People's Princess

It's been 20 years to the day since Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris, leaving her family, including sons Prince William and Prince Harry, and the world to mourn the People's Princess.
The past few weeks have seen Diana's sons praise their mother, not only for how she raised two caring boys, but for her charitable works as well.
Diana's humanitarian efforts left an impact on the world, changing many people's lives for the better. And through her sons, Diana's work still lives on.
In the video above, we remember five of her many acts of goodwill, including when she made headlines in the early '90s for shaking hands with HIV patients, dispelling the stigma that HIV/AIDS could be passed on through touch.
Her efforts to raise awareness about banning land mines made the front page of newspapers around the world when pictures of her walking through an active minefield in Angola were published. Her son, Harry, continues her work today by leading the HALO trust, an organization which is trying to eradicate land mines around the world by 2025.
Watch the video above to learn the five times Princess Diana proved she was the People's Princess.
