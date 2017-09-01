Disney Changes Its Outdated Policy On What Kids Can Dress Up As

ADVERTISEMENT

Who says boys can't be princesses, at the very least in their imagination?

U.K. mom Hayley McLean-Glass was shocked to discover that, according to Disneyland Paris anyway, boys were not permitted to partake in the "Princess for a Day" experience.

Writing on her blog, Sparkles and Stretch Marks, McLean-Glass explained she had emailed the park asking if her three-year-old son Noah, a "'Frozen' super fan," could be booked for an appointment, which includes makeup, hair and a dress (depending on the package).

In response, the park told her it wasn't possible for a boy:

McLean-Glass, needless to say, was unimpressed, and took to her site to lambast the company for its outdated views.

I NEVER expected the reply I received from somewhere that claims to bring magic to the world.

"My son is very young, he doesn't yet have any idea that there is such judgment and outdated perspectives in the world. He has no reason at all to believe that anybody would ever see anything wrong in a child playing dress up ... and I have no desire at all to expose him to the ridiculous inequality of this world until it's absolutely necessary, so I decided to check that this would be ok just in case any behind-the-times staff member on the day was to make a comment that would burst his bubble and make him doubt himself and the things he likes.

"I NEVER expected the reply I received from somewhere that claims to bring magic to the world and introduces these beloved characters to children."

So in response, Disney ... changed their policy.

Posting on Instagram, McLean-Glass said that Disneyland Paris had emailed to tell her that boys and girls would be able to do anything they wanted at the park and the staff would be brought up-to-date to reflect the change.

It's a small victory, to be sure, but one that hopefully can be rolled out across the Disney empire, since it's not quite reflected in their language and images just yet.

At Walt Disney World in Orlando, for example, the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique touts itself as a place that "offers magical makeovers for young princesses and knights," but shows only pictures of girls dressed up as the iconic female characters.

That isn't to say that staff won't accommodate dressing up boys, at least according to a commenter on McLean-Glass' post, but they certainly don't advertise it.

Considering that accepting and supporting your child is one of the best things you can do for their mental health, it makes very little sense to keep them from pursuing this kind of dream, especially when it harms exactly no one else.

Please do explain to me what terrible awful fate may befall him if you indulge him in his desire to have his hair done, put on an Elsa dress and wear a bit of blusher for a photo?

As McLean-Glass put it, "Please do explain to me what terrible awful fate may befall him if you indulge him in his desire to have his hair done, put on an Elsa dress and wear a bit of blusher for a photo? Because frankly, I am baffled."

Hopefully more public spaces for kids will follow the lead very soon.

