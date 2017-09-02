All Sections
    • NEWS

    Newfoundland Gets Hit By Blast Of Snow; Other Provinces Also Feeling Frosty

    Winter is coming. Oh wait, it's here.

    09/02/2017 12:30 EDT | Updated 6 hours ago
    • Ron Nurwisah Audience Development Manager, Social and Video for HuffPost Canada

    Snow way! While most of Canada enjoys the last few weeks of summer, one corner of the country is already dealing with winter weather.

    The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary tweeted some rather unfortunate photos Thursday:

    The "special treat" was not received warmly by those on Twitter. "OMG! What is all that mysterious-looking white substance on the ground???" one person replied.

    Meteorologist Anthony Farnell posted a photo of a substantial amount of snow on the ground Friday in Labrador City.

    And another driver in the area also tweeted photos of the unwelcome weather:

    Farnell also pointed out on Twitter that parts of Ontario also were in the low single digits on Friday.

    The source for this cooler weather isn't the Night King or the White Walkers (sorry, Game Of Thrones fans). The Weather Network's Daksha Rangan says a low pressure system is bringing cooler air into Eastern and Atlantic Canada.

    The Ottawa Sun reported that the nation's capital was under a frost warning going into the weekend, more than a full month ahead of schedule. According to weather historian, Rolf Campbell, the average first frost in Ottawa occurs on October 8th.

    Temperatures hovered just above freezing this morning in Ottawa, and Campbell noted that it was the coldest September 2nd in that city since 1935.

    Let's hope that saying about no white after Labour Day holds true, weather fans.

