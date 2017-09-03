All Sections
    • LIVING

    Walter Becker, Steely Dan Co-Founder And Guitarist, Dead At 67

    "Hysterically funny, a great songwriter."

    09/03/2017 12:37 EDT | Updated 4 hours ago
    • Canadian Press
    Reuters Photographer/Reuters
    Musicians Donald Fagan (L) and Walter Becker (R) of Steely Dan speak to the audience after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at a ceremony in New York on March 19, 2001.

    LOS ANGELES — Walter Becker, the guitarist, bassist and co-founder of the rock group Steely Dan, has died. He was 67. His official website announced his death Sunday with no further details.

    Donald Fagen released a statement in remembrance of his Steely Dan bandmate. Fagen said he intends to keep the music they created together alive as long as he can with the Steely Dan band.

    Becker had missed performances earlier in the summer in Los Angeles and New York. Fagen later told Billboard that Becker was recovering from a procedure and hoped that he'd be fine soon.

    A Queens native, Becker met Fagen as students at Bard College in 1967 and founded the band in 1972. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

