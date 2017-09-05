Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Peter Sellars, Loung Ung, Kimhak Mun,Ted Sarandos, Sareum Srey Moch, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt attend 'First They Killed My Father' at the Telluride Film Festival 2017 on Sept. 2, 2017 in Colorado.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angelina Jolie spent her Labour Day weekend with her six children by her side. But instead of gathering around at a traditional end-of-summer barbecue, this family got together to celebrate the premiere of her latest film First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers at the Telluride Film Festival.

The film is based on Loung Ung's memoir about growing up as a child soldier during the Cambodian genocide, and living under Khmer Rouge rule. Jolie directed the film, and her 16-year-old son Maddox — whom she adopted from Cambodia in 2002 — is an executive producer, and People Magazine reports he reviewed drafts of the film's screenplay too. Working on the film was a family affair, as her now-13-year-old son Pax served as the movie's on-set photographer.

The whole Jolie fam has arrived at the Telluride premiere of FIRST THEY KILLED MY FATHER pic.twitter.com/58P1LU4khe — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) September 2, 2017

Speaking to the crowd on Saturday, the Oscar winner said she was inspired to make the film after she bought Ung's book on a street corner for "two dollars" while in production on Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, as it "changed her life." Jolie also revealed that Ung helped her decide to adopt a Cambodian orphan. First They Killed My Father proved to be quite a life-changing experience for the audience as well, as Variety notes she received a standing ovation following the screening of the film.

Angelina Jolie gets standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/eIDbLkyi6Y — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) September 2, 2017

This marks the second time Jolie and her children have toured the globe in support of her most recent film. Back in February, the entire family — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — travelled to Cambodia for the world premiere of First They Killed My Father in what would be Jolie's first public appearance since her split from Brad Pitt last September.

Then, Jolie briefly spoke to BBC News about her separation, saying, "I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

We will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.

At Telluride, the 42-year-old also spoke about family, and jokingly referred to herself as her clan's "breadwinner" in an interview with Deadline. She added it was "time" for her to return to acting, and said a Maleficent sequel may be the next time we see her on-screen.

"We have been working on the script and this is going to be a really strong sequel," said Jolie.

Similarly, on a "Wonder Women" panel on Sunday, Jolie spoke again about the values she sees in her film, and how it can be seen as an embrace of the immigrant experience.

"[Ung] lost her mother and her father and two of her sisters, and she was forced into labor camps," said Jolie, as per The Hollywood Reporter. "But she and some of her brothers and sisters survived, and she is extraordinary, and she came to America. And this morning I heard her thank America for embracing her as an immigrant and explain how much she hopes she has given back to America, and remind us all what is the best of America."

Jolie will next bring her movie to the Toronto International Film Festival, where she will also be the subject of an "In Conversation With.." career retrospective chat. Another film she produced, The Breadwinner, will also be at the fest. This animated movie has Canadian ties, and tells the story of a young Afghan girl who poses as a boy to help support her family. It is not yet known whether the entire Jolie clan will accompany her for the premieres of these two films, but it's hard to bet against that type of maternal momentum.

Also on HuffPost: