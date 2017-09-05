All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA

    Average B.C. Driver's Auto Insurance Rates To Rise By $130 A Year

    The province's attorney general blames the previous Liberal government.

    09/05/2017 19:25 EDT | Updated 49 minutes ago
    • Canadian Press
    Google Maps

    VANCOUVER — Insurance rates are going up for drivers in British Columbia and the province's attorney general says the previous government is to blame.

    David Eby says the Insurance Corporation of B.C. is asking the provincial utilities commission to hike basic rates by 6.4 per cent this year to combat financial losses of more than $500 million last year.

    Optional rates will also jump and Eby says the average driver can expect an annual blended increase of eight per cent or $130 per year.

    The higher rates follow a recent report from Ernst & Young that said the Crown corporation's finances were in serious trouble and 30 per cent rate increases by 2019 would be needed to cover costs.

    Eby says the previous Liberal government had a "cavalier and reckless" attitude toward ICBC's finances and failed to take action when things began to spiral out of control.

    He says fixing the public auto insurer will be an ongoing project for "the next several years," beginning with an audit of ICBC's operations and a number of initiatives aimed at reducing collisions.

    Also on HuffPost:

    B.C. Wildfires 2017

    MORE:bc auto insurancebc car insuranceBritish ColumbiaBusinessdavid ebyicbcInsurance Corporation of British Columbia