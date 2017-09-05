Beyonce's Famous Friends Pay Serious Tribute To The Star On #BeyDay

ADVERTISEMENT

To mark Beyonce's 36th birthday on Sept. 4, the singer's friends and family celebrated the only way they knew how — by dressing up in one of her most iconic outfits.

Donning a black off-the-should top, a round-rimmed hat and silver statement jewelry, 18 of Queen Bey's loved ones embodied one of her most recognizable (and badass!) looks from her "Formation" video.

Naturally, Beyonce's eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and Jay Z's mother, Gloria Carter, participated in the photo series.

Bey's former Destiny's Child bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, also got in on the action and channelled the pop star, as well as famous friends Serena Williams and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

But the best part of all was that the "Formation" tribute was done in an effort to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief. Since the natural disaster hit Houston over a week ago, its heavy rains has caused widespread flooding, causing more than one million people to evacuate their homes, ABC News reports.

The tribute to Bey on her birthday was shared on the singer's website, alongside a link to donate to Houston relief efforts.

This isn't surprising considering Beyonce, who is a Houston native, previously announced the launch of BeyGood Houston, which is her initiative to help those who were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

In a statement to the Houston Chronicle, Beyonce said: "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help. I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John's in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can."

Besides Beyonce, a number of other celebrities have also pledged to help aid relief efforts, including Drake and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Queen Bey will also be participating in a telethon on Sept. 12 to help raise more funds.

Bey's philanthropic work is just another reason her fans love her so. On Twitter, many have praised the singer's good deeds:

