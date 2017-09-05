ADVERTISEMENT

OTTAWA — Failed Conservative leadership candidate Brad Trost is taking the party to court over allegations his campaign leaked the party's membership list.

Trost wants an Ontario court to compel the party to return the $50,000 his campaign was fined, or failing that, order an impartial review of the matter.

The Conservative party's leadership organizing committee levied the fine after concluding Trost's campaign was to blame for the list ending up in the hands of the National Firearms Association.

Conservative leadership candidate Brad Trost speaks to media during a press conference held by the Campaign Life Coalition in Ottawa on May 10, 2017.

But in court documents filed today, Trost says the process they used to arrive at that decision was flawed and unfair.

Among other things, he says, the party said it identified who had leaked the list before even contacting the Trost campaign, suggesting the outcome had been predetermined.

A spokesman for the party did not immediately return a request for comment.

