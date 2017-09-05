New Fall Books Of 2017 We Can't Wait To Dig Into

ADVERTISEMENT

Buh-bye, summer, and helloooo fall!

Sure, we're sad that the days of lying on the beach in our swimsuits are over, but you know what's even better (in our humble opinion)? New fall books to devour!

The fall season of 2017 is bringing us some incredible books, from Hillary Clinton's tell-all to Salman Rushdie's highly-anticipated American saga on contemporary politics to Rupi Kaur's stunning new poetry collection.

Here are 22 books that have just been released or are being released in the next couples months that you're going to want to read this fall.

What Happened by Hillary Clinton

Details are scarce on Hillary Clinton's new book of essays, but we do know she writes about her experience during the 2016 presidential campaign, and we can't wait to read her thoughts on what went down.

Release date: Sept. 12, 2017

Where to get it: Indigo

The Sun and Her Flowers, by Rupi Kaur

From the bestselling Canadian author of milk and honey comes another noteworthy poetry collection (that's also illustrated by Kaur), which uses flower imagery to examine the themes of wilting, falling, rooting, rising, and blooming.

Release date: Oct. 3, 2017

Where to get it: Indigo

Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng

The author of the critically acclaimed debut Everything I Never Told You is back with a mystery set in a suburban town that's divided when a white family tries to adopt a Chinese-American baby and a custody battle ensues.

Release date: Sept 12, 2017

Where to get it: Indigo

Sing, Unburied, Sing, by Jesmyn Ward

Winner of the National Book Award for Salvage the Bones, Ward returns with an epic novel that centres around the family of a drug-addicted mother, who, along with her kids and her friend, leaves home in order to reunite with her children's father, who has just been released from prison.

Release date: Out now

Where to get it: Amazon

The Golden House, by Salman Rushdie

The controversial author of The Satanic Verses delves into American politics set during the Obama years, focusing on a foreign billionaire and his three sons who move into the "architectural jewel" of New York's Greenwich Village.

Release date: Out now

Where to get it: Amazon

The Swallow: A Ghost Story, by Charis Cotter

A book that will delight young people, The Swallow comes out just in time for Halloween. The story centres on two young girls in 1960s Toronto who find themselves seeking solace in their books and their shared love of ghost stories.

Release date: Out now

Where to get it: Amazon and Indigo

Brother, by David Chariandy

Set in a Scarborough, Ont. housing complex during the summer of 1991, Brother tells the story of Michael and Francis, the sons of Trinidadian immigrants. The brothers' father has disappeared, while their mother works overtime so her sons can fulfill the elusive promise of their adopted home. A coming-of-age story that takes place in townhouses and leaning concrete towers, the boys try to reach for their dreams while battling prejudice and low expectations.

Release date: Sept. 26, 2017

Where to get it: Indigo

Lost in September, by Kathleen Winter

From the author of Annabel comes a gripping story about Jimmy, an ex-soldier with PTSD, who is forced to camp out on the streets of Montreal as he tries to remember and reclaim his youth. Coincidentally, the young man bears a striking resemblance to General James Wolfe, "Conqueror of Canada" and "Hero of Quebec," who died on the Plains of Abraham in 1759.

Release date: Sept. 12, 2017

Where to get it: Amazon and Indigo

Sourdough, by Robin Sloan

Lois Clary is a software engineer who has minimal contact with people, save for two brothers, who run a neighbouring restaurant. When they're forced to close up shop, they gift her with the sourdough starter used to bake their bread. With instructions to keep it alive, Lois is thrust into a whole new world, and is introduced to a group of mysterious people.

Release date: Out now

Where to get it: Indigo

Sisters, by Lily Tuck

Tuck writes a riveting portrait of a marriage that's gone through infidelity, betrayal, obsession, and is haunted by the unnamed narrator's husband's first wife.

Release date: Sept. 15, 2017

Where to get it: Amazon

Lady Killers, by Tori Telfer

Sure, we're all familiar with Ted Bundy and Jack the Ripper, but have you heard of Tillie Klimek and Moulay Hassan? Although we're told that serial killers are almost always male, it's certainly not true. Here, Telfer looks at some of the most "accomplished" women serial killers of their day.

Release date: Oct. 10, 2017

Where to get it: Amazon

Reading People: How Seeing The World Through The Lens Of Personality Changes Everything, by Anne Bogel

From the popular blogger behind Modern Mrs. Darcy comes a delightful and informative read on how we can dig deeper into what makes us unique, and why this matters. Bogel collects, explores, and explains the most popular personality frameworks, and explains the insights we can learn from them and how they can be used practically in our day-to-day lives.

Release date: Sept. 19, 2017

Where to get it: Indigo or Modern Mrs. Darcy

A Secret History of Witches, by Louisa Morgan

Halloween is coming up, so why not indulge in the wonderful and weird world of witches? This sweeping saga traces five generations of powerful mother and daughter witches, whose gifts put them in danger.

Release date: Out now.

Where to get it: Indigo

The Mighty Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Alien Nation, by Margaret Stohl and Ramon Rosanas

Fans of the Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel comics will love this new series, where Captain Marvel returns to her helm as Alpha Fight commander. But has she become someone Carol Danvers no longer recognizes?

Release date: Out now

Where to get it: Indigo or your local comic book store

Sleeping Beauties, by Stephen King and Owen King

The horror master and his son, Owen King, imagine a near future where women have disappeared — when they go to sleep, they become shrouded in a cocoon-like gauze, but if they are awakened, they become violent and feral. Left abandoned, men give in to their primal instincts, but one woman, Evie, is immune to the sleeping beauty curse.

Release date: Sept. 26, 2017

Where to get it: Indigo

All We Leave Behind, by Carol Off

Canadian journalist Carol Off tells the story of a family's attempts to escape Afghan warlords, Taliban oppression, and the persecutions of refugee life.

Release date: Sept. 19, 2017

Where to get it: Penguin Random House Canada

Bellevue Square, by Michael Redhill

The author of Consolation writes of a woman who fears for her sanity — and then her life — when she learns that her doppelganger has appeared in a local park.

Release date: Sept. 19, 2017

Where to get it: Penguin Random House Canada

Skinheads, Fur Traders, and DJs: An Adventure Through The 1970s, by Kim Clarke Champniss

The former MuchMusic VJ tells his incredible real-life story of how he worked as a fur trader for the Hudson's Bay Company in the Northwest Territories in the '70s.

Release date: Out now

Where to get it: Dundurn books

The Plague Diaries: Keeper of Tales Trilogy: Part Three, by Ronlyn Domingue

Fans of this cult series have been waiting for the third and final book of the Keeper of Tales Trilogy for years, eagerly anticipating the conclusion to Secret Riven's mysterious life. Will she finally learn the truth about herself and her ancestors?

Release date: Out now

Where to get it: Indigo and Amazon

There's Someone Inside Your House, by Stephanie Perkins

Described as "Scream" meets YA, this page-turner tells the story of the gruesome murders of the students in a small town high school. As the hunt for the serial killer intensifies, protagonist Makani Young is forced to confront her own dark secrets.

Release date: Sept. 26, 2017

Where to get it: Amazon

The Language of Thorns: Midnight Tales and Dangerous Magic, by Leigh Bardugo

A magical collection of short stories filled with betrayals, revenge, sacrifice, and love by #1 New York Times-bestselling author Leigh Bardugo. Immerse yourself in dark worlds and haunted towns where talking beasts, mermaids, and gingerbread golems roam.

Release date: Sept. 26, 2017

Where to get it: Amazon

Her Body and Other Parties: Stories, by Carmen Maria Machado

In her highly anticipated short story book debut, Machado bends genres to tell the realities of women's lives and the violence inflicted on their bodies.

Release date: Oct. 3, 2017

Where to get it: Amazon

