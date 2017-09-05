Lady Gaga Cancels Montreal Concert, Throws Fans A Pizza Party Instead

Lady Gaga performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 15, 2017. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

When Lady Gaga cancelled her Montreal concert at the last minute on Monday night, fans were seriously displeased.

Some had come from out of town, and others just wanted to see their favourite artist perform her "Joanne World Tour," which started at the beginning of August, for themselves.

Gaga explained on Twitter that she had gotten sick after performing in the rain in New York last week.

I'm so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my ❤️ below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

And when fans understandably complained about the late notice, Gaga, who has often talked about her great love for her audience, apologized profusely.

Why are you telling us so close to the show? :( I'm so upset, I paid travelled from a different province and paid for a hotel :( pic.twitter.com/lU9gzlMrgw — Michel Foucault (@mikefoucault) September 4, 2017

To prove it, she decided to make a giant pizza party outside her hotel, with her footing the bill, of course.

I'm sending free 🍕 to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal 😭. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

Here's the result:

Lady Gaga sent some pizzas to all little monsters outside her hotel in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/SsOHs6Geyi — Lady Gaga Now (@LadyGagaNowNet) September 4, 2017

The star herself even made an appearance on the roof of the hotel.

Lady Gaga orders pizza for loyal fans showing their support for her outside of hotel...after postponing concert due to sickness pic.twitter.com/uB5F8bD0Z7 — TMZ Gossip (@TMZHotNews) September 5, 2017

Which obviously prompted a singalong:

This is beautiful we love you @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/eViS46S75c — Drag Coven (@DragCoven) September 4, 2017

It seems like the fans were able to make the best of the situation, under the circumstances.

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THE AUTOGRAPH AND THE PIZZA ILL SEE U IN NOVEMBER ❤️@ladygaga pic.twitter.com/fpnposila7 — SHY (@shycsmith) September 5, 2017

Una artista que regala pizza a sus fans no lo tiene cualquiera, you are the best my queen xoxo 😍💖😍💖😍💖 @ladygaga pic.twitter.com/OQycMYV2zS — Victor Kahlo (@victorgayoso4) September 5, 2017

For those who had tickets to the concert, they were told to keep them handy, as promoters plan to reschedule the tour for another date.

With files from Rebecca Zamon

