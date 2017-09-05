All Sections
News
Politics
Business
Living
Parents
Video
Blogs
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING

    Lady Gaga Cancels Montreal Concert, Throws Fans A Pizza Party Instead

    Not quite the same experience, but close.

    09/05/2017 11:20 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    Carlo Allegri / Reuters
    Lady Gaga performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 15, 2017. (REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

    When Lady Gaga cancelled her Montreal concert at the last minute on Monday night, fans were seriously displeased.

    Some had come from out of town, and others just wanted to see their favourite artist perform her "Joanne World Tour," which started at the beginning of August, for themselves.

    Gaga explained on Twitter that she had gotten sick after performing in the rain in New York last week.

    And when fans understandably complained about the late notice, Gaga, who has often talked about her great love for her audience, apologized profusely.

    To prove it, she decided to make a giant pizza party outside her hotel, with her footing the bill, of course.

    Here's the result:

    The star herself even made an appearance on the roof of the hotel.

    Which obviously prompted a singalong:

    It seems like the fans were able to make the best of the situation, under the circumstances.

    For those who had tickets to the concert, they were told to keep them handy, as promoters plan to reschedule the tour for another date.

    With files from Rebecca Zamon

    Also on HuffPost:

    Lady Gaga's Style Evolution

    MORE:lady gaga cancels concertlady gaga fan pizza partylady gaga montreallady gaga montreal pizza partylady gaga pizza partyLiving