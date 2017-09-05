Meghan Markle Opens Up About 'Boyfriend' Prince Harry In Rare Interview

ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's love story has captivated fans around the world, and now the "Suits" star has finally opened up about their relationship for the first time.

In the October issue of Vanity Fair, the 36-year-old actress confirmed what we already knew — that she's crazy about her beau.

A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

"I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple," Markle said. "We're two people who are really happy and in love."

Cue the awws.

We're two people who are really happy and in love.

Markle was first rumoured to be dating Prince Harry in October last year. The two reportedly met in Toronto while the prince kicked off the countdown to for the 2017 Invictus Games. At that time, Markle was filming her show "Suits" in the same city.

It wasn't until November that Harry officially confirmed the two were dating. Unfortunately, the announcement was in response to the "wave of abuse and harassment" Markle and her family experienced as a result of their relationship.

In Vanity Fair, Markle noted the difficulties of dealing with the media's attention over her newfound love.

"It has its challenges, and it comes in waves — some days it can feel more challenging than others," the Toronto-based actress said. "And right out of the gate it was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support."

It was surprising the way things changed. But I still have this support system all around me, and, of course, my boyfriend's support.

She added, "I don't read any press. I haven't even read press for 'Suits.' The people who are close to me anchor me in knowing who I am. The rest is noise."

Markle certainly has a great support system. She often talks about her close relationship with her mother, Doria Ragland, who she as named one of the 10 women who changed her life in an essay for Glamour last month.

Happy Mother's Day to my hot mama #doria A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on May 12, 2013 at 3:37pm PDT

The 36-year-old also has a tight-knit group of friends, which includes new mom Serena Williams. Markle has previously called Williams her "confidante," which is likely why the tennis star is the person she turned to for advice about fame and dealing with the paparazzi craze.

"I told her, 'You've got to be who you are, Meghan. You can't hide,'" Williams told Vanity Fair.

Despite the newfound fame Markle has found thanks to her relationship with Prince Harry, she maintains that she's stayed true to herself and maintained her independence as a person.

Meghan Markle attends a Sephora event at Toronto's Eaton Centre on May 19, 2016. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

"We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception," she revealed to the mag. "Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."

I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship.

The "Suits" star has certainly proved this as she not only continued her acting career after she and Harry started dating, but also kept up her philanthropic work. Back in January, for instance, Markle paid a visit to India with World Vision to help lead an initiative that championed women's rights in impoverished countries.

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Oct 24, 2016 at 4:45am PDT

Nonetheless, Markle noted that she couldn't be happier with her relationship. Acknowledging that she and the prince rarely speak publicly about each other, she explained that this was their way of keeping their relationship as private and special as possible.

"We're a couple. We're in love," she explained. "I'm sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours. But we're happy. Personally, I love a great love story."

This is for us. It's part of what makes it so special, that it's just ours.

Markle and Prince Harry recently returned from vacation in Botswana, where it was rumoured that the prince would propose. While there's been no confirmation on whether or not this is true, if and when it happens, we'll be happy to celebrate right along with them.

Also on HuffPost