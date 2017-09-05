All Sections
    • BRITISH COLUMBIA

    Vancouver Condo Prices Soar 20% As Detached Home Market Softens

    Looks like the slowdown is over already.

    09/05/2017 14:56 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago
    • Canadian Press
    kevin miller
    A luxury penthouse condo overlooking Coal Harbour in Vancouver. Condo prices in the city have soared nearly 20 per cent in the past year, despite the introduction of a 15-per-cent foreign buyer's tax.

    VANCOUVER — Heavy competition for townhomes and condominiums pushed Metro Vancouver home sales up in August.

    The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says 3,043 homes sold in August, a 22.3 per cent increase from the same period last year.

    Board president Jill Oudil says first-time buyers led the surge with intense competition for homes priced between $350,000 and $750,000 setting off multiple offers across the region.

    More about home affordability in Vancouver:

    Oudil says real estate conditions for detached homes have entered a balanced market, meaning there is less upward pressure on prices and buyers have more selection.

    The composite benchmark price for all residential properties covered by the board is $1,029,700, a 9.4 per cent increase over August 2016.

    The benchmark price for an apartment is almost $627,000, a 19.4 per cent increase from the same period last year, the same month the provincial government introduced a 15 per cent foreign buyers tax.

    The benchmark price for a detached home is $1,615,100, a 2.2-per-cent increase from a year earlier.

    With a file from HuffPost Canada

    What's Going On In Housing?

