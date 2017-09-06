How To Handle Stress At University Or College So You Don't Burn Out

ADVERTISEMENT

So you thought applying to university and/or college was stressful? Just wait until midterms start.

While starting your post-secondary school career is exciting (Dorm life! New friends! Classes you'll actually like!), with that change can come a lot of stress and anxiety, too.

University and college life can take a toll on your mental health.

Whether it's trying to finish assignments on time, studying for exams, attempting to make new friends, and figuring out whether this degree will actually help your career, university and college life can take a toll on your mental health.

And with the death by suicide of several students at Canadian universities in recent years, mental health support on campus is more important than ever.

As noted by Graham Baldwin, HuffPost blogger and president and CEO of the Winston Education Group, suicide is the second leading cause of death in the 15 to 24 age group. A National College Health Assessment report in 2016 found that 59.6 per cent of students experienced feeling hopeless in the previous 12 months, while 44.4 per cent felt so depressed they couldn't function.

Since starting post-secondary education can feel like a new beginning, prioritizing your mental health is a smart habit to get into right from the get-go.

Fortunately, the good folks over at Fix.com have made a few infographics (which you should bookmark, or tape on your fridge if you're old-school like that) to help you navigate the stressful situations you'll encounter as a student.



Source: Fix.com Blog

